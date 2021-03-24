Michael Vaughan reserves special praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar after India win first ODI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hailed Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the 'most skilful white-ball seam bowler in the world' after India triumphed in the first one-dayer in Pune.

Chasing 318, England were well-placed at 135 for no loss in the 15th over. However, once the opening stand was interrupted, the visitors fell apart. While debutant Prasidh Krishna stood out with 4 for 51 and Shardul Thakur claimed three, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also made a key contribution.

The experienced medium-pacer kept things extremely tight at the start, when Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were going hammer and tongs. He returned to dismiss Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to finish with impressive figures of 2 for 30.

Praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his performance in the first ODI, Vaughan wrote on his Twitter account:

“Of all the skill on show today @BhuviOfficial has been the best ... He has to be the most skilful white-ball seam bowler in the world ... #INDvENG.”

Despite the heroics of Jonny Bairstow (94 off 66 ), India clinched the first ODI in Pune by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a memorable match for India’s debutants. While Prasidh Krishna registered the best figures by an Indian on ODI debut, Krunal Pandya scored the fastest fifty by a batsman playing his first one-day international

Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his presence felt since comeback

After a long injury lay-off which forced him to miss the entire Australia tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian fold for the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad.

In the fifth and deciding T20I, he came up with a sensational effort of 2 for 15 to swing the match, and the series, India’s way. In a high-scoring encounter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a big difference, cleaning up Jason Roy for a duck and having the well-set Jos Buttler (52) caught in the deep.

Speaking after being named the Man of the Match in that game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was happy to make a contribution for the team.

“Good to be back and contribute to the team. Feeling good body-wise, bowling with the new ball and death bowlers. So, good to take wickets. When you get a wicket with a new ball, it gives you confidence,” he said at the post-match conference.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended the T20I series with four wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.38. On Tuesday, too, the 31-year-old displayed amazing composure when the pressure was on, scalping two wickets.