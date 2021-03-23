Michael Vaughan predicts scoreline for ODI series, Aakash Chopra provides witty response

Michael Vaughan has tweeted his prediction for the ODI series between India and England, which has elicited a witty riposte from Aakash Chopra.

Vaughan thinks India could take the three-match series 3-0. The former England player feels the absence of Test captain Joe Root and ace speedster Jofra Archer is a huge boost for Team India's chances of taking the series.

The former English player took to Twitter and wrote in this regard:

"Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ..."

Providing a witty response, Aakash Chopra suggested that the series could be a lot closer than Michael Vaughan's prediction. That's because Team India are missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja too.

"No Bumrah No Shami No Jadeja. #OnOn," wrote Aakash Chopra.

The three-match series between India and England begins in Pune on Tuesday. The two other games will also be played at the same venue.

Update on players named by Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be back in action in IPL 2021.

Among the three players mentioned by Aakash Chopra, Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the ODI series, as he is not in the team's squad due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who fractured his right wrist in Australia last year, was last spotted at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in early February. He had reportedly recovered 'significantly' back then.

Ravindra Jadeja has returned to high-intensity training and, like Bumrah, is expected to return for the IPL.

Meanwhile, for England, Joe Root is on a much-needed break from white-ball cricket after his side's emphatic defeat in the Test series. England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said on Monday that Root's absence has left a 'massive hole' in the side. Root is likely ply his trade for Yorkshire in the upcoming County season.

Jofra Archer is down with injury. His elbow injury apparently exacerbated after the T20I series. The pacer will now miss the ODI series and at least the first half of the IPL to undergo rehabilitation.

ICYMI: Our squad to face India in our final three matches of the winter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021