"Moment they'll never forget!"- Twitterati reacts to India's new-look ODI team

Following their superb performances at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have beenrewarded with an ODI debut for India in the first of the three-match series against England in Pune.

India had been craving for an extra bowling option just in case one of the main bowlers has an off-day. Krunal Pandya's red-hot form with the bat of late and his left-arm spin give the hosts the freedom to play him as an all-rounder. He and Hardik Pandya can together cover the quota of the fifth bowler.

Prasidh Krishna was sensational in Karnataka's run to the semifinals of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 14 wickets from 7 games. Skipper Virat Kohli had touted the speedster as an X-factor quite some time ago and the 25-year-old is now set to don the India Blue for the first time.

Fans on Twitter react to Team India's playing XI:

Fans on Twitter were excited to see a couple of new faces in India's ODI side. They were also surprised that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was preferred ahead of the out-of-form leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here is how the fans reacted to Team India's playing XI:

Two siblings will play in the same India ODI XI for the first time in 9 years. Hardik and Krunal Pandya are both in the side 🏏



Irfan and Yusuf Pathan were the last pair to play together in an ODI in March 2012 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/j5FHcxQUEn — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya raised his India ODI cap to heaven for his father. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Krishna to make their ODI debuts. Krunal scored 388 runs in 5 innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 which included two tons & two fifties. Bowled well too. Prasidh Krishna took 14 wickets in 7 matches & bowled well. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya got the India ODI cap from his brother Hardik Pandya, he was so emotional when he got the cap as his father passed away last month. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

An emotional moment for Krunal Pandya. His father passed away last month and you can see what this ODI cap means to him. Needed a tiny hug from younger brother Hardik after the cap presentation ceremony. Also looked up to honour his old man. Wish him the best today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MMoh6HUg2W — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 23, 2021

List A cricket stats since August 2018



Prasidh Krishna

25 matches

44 wickets @ 22.6 avg



T Natarajan

16 matches

18 wickets @ 31.3 avg https://t.co/iQW8DL8wga — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep and Kl Rahul Both are Playing ❤ . Really so Happy. Hope Both of Them will perform. #INDvENG

In between Best of luck to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna for Debeut 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AnIjPlUCPW — Harsh Choubey (@Harshchoubey44) March 23, 2021

You'll get a lot of pace from Prasidh Krishna, like Saini. If you also get control and consistency, unlike Saini, you have a strong package at hands. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav is playing ahead of Yuzi Chahal - as everyone thought, no place for Pant with tough for Hardik to bowl 10 overs due to workload. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Top five wicket takers for india against England in odi's



R Jadeja-37

Harbhajan Singh-36

J Srinath-35

R Ashwin-35

Kapil Dev-28



In current team

Kuldeep yadav with 10 wickets and having 2nd best figure 6 for 25.#INDvENG ODIs — Sid (@thatcric8_guy) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav, ignored for most of this season, picked ahead of Chahal. That’s a bit of a surprise! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav after hearing he is playing today: pic.twitter.com/bem5EINaQK — Deepak Goyal (@goyaldeepak217) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav after making comeback to India Playing XI after years in 1st ODI against England!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dPLcsAHLTS — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 23, 2021

Moments they'll never forget 💙



A hearty congratulations to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna as they begin their journey for #TeamIndia in ODIs 👏🏼#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/5hGnUlkTrQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2021

The new selection panel for Team India has been keen to address the issues that the Men in Blue have faced in limited-overs cricket. Firstly, by including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the T20Is, the middle-order woes finally seem to be sorted in the shortest format.

Now the inclusion of Krunal Pandya in the one-day side certainly shows an intent to reward players for their performances in domestic cricket. Having scored 388 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a stupendous average of 129, Krunal proved that he is good enough to play as a batsman who can bowl a bit.

Prasidh Krishna's inclusion also adds a bit of bite to the Indian bowling line-up as his extra pace could cause a few issues for the England batsmen. KL Rahul has been trusted with the wicketkeeping duties ahead of an in-form Rishabh Pant, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes his ODI comeback.