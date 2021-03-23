"Moment they'll never forget!"- Twitterati reacts to India's new-look ODI team

Following their superb performances at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have beenrewarded with an ODI debut for India in the first of the three-match series against England in Pune.
India had been craving for an extra bowling option just in case one of the main bowlers has an off-day. Krunal Pandya's red-hot form with the bat of late and his left-arm spin give the hosts the freedom to play him as an all-rounder. He and Hardik Pandya can together cover the quota of the fifth bowler.
Prasidh Krishna was sensational in Karnataka's run to the semifinals of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 14 wickets from 7 games. Skipper Virat Kohli had touted the speedster as an X-factor quite some time ago and the 25-year-old is now set to don the India Blue for the first time.
Fans on Twitter react to Team India's playing XI:
Fans on Twitter were excited to see a couple of new faces in India's ODI side. They were also surprised that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was preferred ahead of the out-of-form leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
The new selection panel for Team India has been keen to address the issues that the Men in Blue have faced in limited-overs cricket. Firstly, by including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the T20Is, the middle-order woes finally seem to be sorted in the shortest format.
Now the inclusion of Krunal Pandya in the one-day side certainly shows an intent to reward players for their performances in domestic cricket. Having scored 388 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a stupendous average of 129, Krunal proved that he is good enough to play as a batsman who can bowl a bit.
Prasidh Krishna's inclusion also adds a bit of bite to the Indian bowling line-up as his extra pace could cause a few issues for the England batsmen. KL Rahul has been trusted with the wicketkeeping duties ahead of an in-form Rishabh Pant, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes his ODI comeback.