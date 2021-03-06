“Never thought of surpassing Harbhajan Singh, want to leave my own legacy” - Ravichandran Ashwin

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the thought of surpassing Harbhajan Singh’s record of 417 Test wickets has never crossed his mind.

The 34-year-old presently has 409 wickets from 78 Tests at an average of 24.69, a tally that consists of 30 five-wicket hauls, including one in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad Test.

Asked about his thoughts on approaching Harbhajan Singh’s tally, Ravichandran Ashwin responded:

“Actually there is no take on that. Because that’s not what I am thinking, and that’s not even crossed my mind.”

Praising Harbhajan Singh for being a fabulous bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin observed:

“He has achieved so much, and there is a lot that I have learnt from him. Actually, it’s a no-brainer. I have said this before also. I wasn’t even an off-spinner when Bhaju pa started playing for the Indian team. I was a batsman who could bowl a bit of off-spin."

Ravichandran Ashwin continued in this regard:

"He was also an inspiration because of the 2001 series, the way he delivered for India in that famous series. I am just happy that you are putting me on the same page as him. I had the fortune of playing alongside him. Later, I was fortunate to play under Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) as coach. And now, I am trying to leave my own legacy,” said Ashwin.

I like to keep growing every single day: Ravichandran Ashwin

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been no stranger to criticism. His record away from home has been questioned often by critics. But Ravichandran Ashwin silenced his naysayers with his all-round show in Australia.

In the recently-concluded series against England as well, Ravichandran Ashwin lifted his batting and scored his fifth Test hundred on a pitch that was the subject of intense criticism. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 32 wickets.

Analysing his growth as an international player, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

“My growth as a cricketer is a direct synonym to the kind of person I am. I like to keep growing every single day. I want to keep evolving and learning. That is something that is second nature to me. That is directly proportional to the kind of cricketer that I am. I will continue to do that for the rest of my life. Whatever I do, I want to be the best that I can be. And that is how I am looking at my cricket and my life generally.”

A resounding innings victory for India!



They beat England 3-1, and qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship!#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/CNMmB2KiyQ — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

For his all-round effort (32 wickets and 189 runs), Ravichandran Ashwin walked away with the Man of the Series award against England.