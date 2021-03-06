Didn't really think I was going to get a hundred in Chennai: Man of the Series Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he was never really thinking of getting to a hundred during his sensational innings in the second Test in Chennai. The Indian all-rounder, however, notched up his fifth Test ton, helping his team win the match and restore parity in the series.

Team India had a massive lead of 195 runs going into their second innings of that Test. However, they slumped to 106-6 on a rank-turner. The 34-year-old Ravichandran Ashwin then entered the fray to put the game beyond the visitors.

In the post-series presentation ceremony at the end of the series, Ravichandran Ashwin, how was adjudged the Man of the Series, explained his thought process during that memorable innings.

"I wasn't in the best of form with the bat. And when the time came in Chennai, I didn't really think I was going to get a hundred. I just went with the flow, and things happened. It has been quite a ride, and now I am going to sit back and think about what has happened," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Qualification for the World Test Championship final gives me the most satisfaction: Ravichandran Ashwin

A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳



ICC World Test Championship Final - Here we come 😎💪🏻@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BzRL9l1iMH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin won a record eighth Man of the Series award, picking up 32 wickets and scoring 189 runs during the four-match series against England. During the series, he became the second-fastest bowler in Tests to reach 400 wickets.

Indians with most Test M.O.S Award



8 - Ravichandran Ashwin*

5 - Sachin Tendulkar

5 - Virender Sehwag#INDvENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 6, 2021

However, the bowling all-rounder has opined that Team India qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final has given him the most satisfaction. He is ecstatic with the incredible comeback the hosts made to win the series 3-1 following a disappointing loss in the first Test.

"The fact that we have qualified for the World Test Championship Final (gives me the most satisfaction). Because at the start of the series, we were coming from a real high in Australia, and we lost the first Test in Chennai. After that, we had to pick ourselves up and had to win three on the trot," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels the real beauty about the England series was that every time Team India were put under pressure, a new hero emerged.

Rohit Sharma's scintillating 161 in the second Test; Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar's heroics with the bat; Axar Patel's unbelievable debut series with the ball - there were indeed many positives for Team India.

"Everytime there was a challenging passage of play, someone put their hand up and delivered for us. It is one of the good series wins that we have had in the last few years," Ravichandran Ashwin concluded.