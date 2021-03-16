"Our bowling was exceptional"- Eoin Morgan credits his fast bowlers for win in 3rd T20I

England captain Eoin Morgan credited his fast bowlers for setting up his team's eight-wicket win against India in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer troubled the Indian batsman early on as the hosts were restricted to 24-3 in the first six overs.

The Indian batsman found it difficult to adjust to the pace of the wicket initially. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, with their express pace, hurried the Indian batsmen by bowling good line and lengths.

Speaking after England's comprehensive win, Eoin Morgan felt his bowlers were exceptional in the first ten overs of the Indian innings:

"When the pacers came on particularly, the three guys (Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan) up front, they carried that threat throughout the whole game. Our guys enjoy it when there is a bit of pace and bounce. I thought the first half of our bowling was exceptional. The lines, the lengths we bowled, the plans that we had, and obviously taking early wickets against such a long batting line up makes a huge difference," Eoin Morgan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The toss has been a deciding factor in this series, as all three matches have seen the team winning the toss go on to win the game. However, Eoin Morgan felt that the pitch in the third ODI didn't drastically change during the course of the match.

"Today, probably of all the games, the wicket stayed pretty similar, but we do think it is another challenge while setting a total. Particularly, when there is one short side of the ground. You just don't know what a good score is going to be." the England captain observed.

Eoin Morgan talks about how Jos Buttler's words brought him to tears

Eoin Morgan has now featured in 100 T20Is for England. The English skipper received his 100th cap from Jos Buttler just before the start of the game.

The wicketkeeper-batsman gave a short speech before handing the cap to his captain. Morgan revealed he was almost in tears after receiving some heartwarming words from his good friend and teammate.

"It nearly brought me to tears (on Buttler's little speech). He's a great friend of mine. Our families are quite close, and playing 100 games is a great moment for me. Just the words that he said really did warm my heart, and I'm very grateful for that." Eoin Morgan said.

The England captain also praised Jos Buttler for his brilliant knock of 83*, which made the chase a walk in the park for the visitors. Eoin Morgan said in this regard:

"Jos is a world-class player. We are very lucky to have him since he has taken the role at the top of the order; he averages 50 and striking at 150. So he is the best in the world when it comes to opening the batting. There is very little you have to say to Jos. He's a great leader within our group and has been around for a long time, and he has been a huge influence in the change room."

After winning the first and third games, England will now look to wrap up the series on Thursday.