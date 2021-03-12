“Practiced a lot against Adil Rashid in the nets” - Jason Roy on his success against Indian spinners

England opener Jason Roy, who has had his struggles against slow bowlers in the past, revealed that he has been working on his game with leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the nets.

Jason Roy top-scored for England with 49 off 32 as the visitors hammered India by eight wickets in a chase of 125 in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. The aggressive opener took on the Indian spinners and was particularly severe on Yuzvendra Chahal, whom he launched for two fours and as many sixes.

In an interview posted on bcci.tv, Jason Roy revealed that he has been working on his game against spinners. Admitting that he has been troubled by slow bowlers in the past, Jason Roy said:

“I have got out to a few bowlers - leg-spinners, left-arm spinners. They are a few bowlers who have (regularly) got me out. But I have done a lot of practice against Adil Rashid in the nets. He’s helped me a lot to learn about my game and my strengths.”

Jason Roy looked set for a fifty but missed a flick and was trapped by Washington Sundar for 49 off 32. The opener, however, did not regret missing the landmark, saying instead that he was happy that England won the game, saying in this regard:

“I would have taken 49 at the start of the day and a comfortable victory like that as well.”

Praising his team's collective effort, Jason Roy added:

“For us to come out and bowl and field like we did in our first game was incredible to see. That will hold us in good stead for the rest of the series.”

Amount of spin I have played in India has helped my game: Jason Roy

Jason Roy, who has played a few seasons of IPL in India, admitted that his previous visits to the country have helped him in moulding his game. He said in this regard:

“Hard to answer (impact of IPL on his batting). I am 30 years old now. I have played a fair number of games, and every time you are learning. What I have learned is that you have got to make sure you stay in the game. No matter how good a start you get off to, you have to get the team over the line. The amount of spin I have faced over here, in training and in matches, should hold me in good stead for the rest of the games.”

While Jason Roy starred with the bat, Jofra Archer was declared the 'Man of the Match' for his figures of 3 for 23.