Prasidh Krishna could be a very, very good red-ball bowler: Sunil Gavaskar

Prasidh Krishna may have just made his ODI debut, but Sunil Gavaskar feels the fast bowler could become a world-class option for India in Test matches.

Prasidh Krishna enjoyed a memorable debut, claiming 4-54 in the first ODI against England, to register the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler on debut in the format.

The 25-year-old picked up two wickets in the second ODI to continue his fine start to his international career. His upright seam position has impressed Sunil Gavaskar, who has urged the Indian selectors to draft Prasidh Krishna into the Indian Test setup.

"With those seam-up deliveries, he is someone the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red-ball cricket (Tests) as well. Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India’s premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna, with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red-ball bowler as well," said Gavaskar.

Bowled him! Sensational yorker by Prasidh. with his second wicket in an over. Buttler departs for a duck.



England 4 down

With England cruising to a win in the second ODI, Prasidh Krishna produced a sensational yorker to dismiss Jos Buttler for a duck, giving India a glimmer of hope. However, debutant Liam Livingstone, along with Dawid Malan, saw the game out comfortably, securing a six-wicket win for the visitors.

I would like to improve with the new ball: Prasidh Krishna

Sanjay Bangar on making his debut:



"When I was with there often used to be discussions about Prasidh as a good option."



"His biggest speciality is he has played 24-25 IPL matches. He has a sound head & can make good decisions."

Prasidh Krishna has enjoyed a decent start to his international career. But the bowler has looked lacklustre in both the ODIs with the new ball.

Following India's defeat in the second ODI, the Karnataka bowler acknowledged that he needs to improve his bowling with the new ball. He acknowledged in this regard during a press conference after the second game:

"Personally, I would like to start better. I would like to improve on how I have been starting with the (new ball). Otherwise, all the runs that I gave away were scored off bad balls. So I would go back and work on those aspects".

For now, Prasidh Krishna will look to produce another stellar outing in the third ODI against England in Pune on Sunday and help his team take the series.