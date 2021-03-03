Rahul Tewatia fails fitness test ahead of T20I series against England

Rahul Tewatia's availability for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England is uncertain after the Rajasthan Royals star failed to meet the minimum fitness requirement. The all-rounder received his maiden Team India call-up following his impressive display in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

According to reports from the Telegraph, Rahul Tewatia, along with Varun Chakravarthy, scored well below the fitness benchmark expected from national team players.

A player needs to either score 17:1 in the Yo-Yo test or cover 2km in 8.3 minutes. The BCCI made it essential for one of the parameters to be cleared for players to become eligible to play for India.

However, it's not the end of the road for Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy as the duo will receive another chance to prove their fitness. A source clarified that it is not a concern if a player failed to meet the parameter in their first attempt.

"It has been introduced to push fitness standards and maintain endurance. He will get more than one chance," a source said to The Telegraph.

National selectors and team management will take the final call on their availability after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) informed them about the latest developments.

Rahul Tewatia's brilliant IPL 2020 campaign

2020 - a year we'll look back on in times to come, as the year that changed everything.



Wishing everyone a happy 2021! pic.twitter.com/MLFwgJq4lV — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) January 1, 2021

The 27-year-old was a relatively unknown name in Indian cricket just a few months back, with Rahul Tewatia turning his fortunes around in IPL 2020. The all-rounder delivered both with the bat and ball for the Rajasthan Royals and earned his maiden call-up to the national team for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Advertisement

Rahul Tewatia's 53* knock against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last season helped RR register an improbable victory.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, the 27-year-old scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, while his strike rate read 140. On the bowling front, Tewatia took 10 wickets with his leg-spinners at an impressive economy of 7.08.

The T20I series between England and India will start on 12 March in Ahmedabad. It remains to be seen if the talented all-rounder will feature in the series.