"Washi grew up as a batsman who could bowl" - Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Sundar's batting ability

Indian cricket team star Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind Washington Sundar's batting ability, stating that the young all-rounder is a "special" batsman.

After notching up scores of 62 and 22 on his Test debut in the preceding series against Australia, Sundar's England assignment got off to a good start with an unbeaten 85. Although the 21-year-old then registered two ducks in a row, he roared back into form with a splendid unbeaten 96 in the 4th Test.

At a virtual press conference after the conclusion of the series, Ravichandran Ashwin shed light on the fact that Sundar has always primarily been a batsman. He added that the youngster has even occasionally been nudged by the team management to pay more attention to his bowling.

"It's quite surprising because Washi shot to fame because of his bowling, especially in the powerplay. People don't recognise that he grew up, all his life, as a batsman who could bowl. I'm not surprised at all with his batting abilities; he works really hard on his batting. In fact, to a point where sometimes we have discussions about how he should bowl more. He's a special, innate batsman," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

I think Washi should open the batting when he goes back to FC cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin

Sundar has grabbed eyeballs with his composure and flair at the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played alongside Sundar for quite a few years now and has served as a mentor while featuring for Tamil Nadu. When asked if Sundar should be given more responsibilities as a batsman for both state and country, he said that such an idea makes sense.

"I'm not in a position to make him to bat up the order in either team (India or Tamil Nadu). It makes logical sense for an upcoming talent like him to bat at No. 3 or No. 4 for the state team. In fact, Washi is an opening bat, I think he should open the batting when he goes back to first-class cricket. Like I said earlier, there's no doubt that Washi is a superb batsman. If it's useful for him to bat up the order and score runs, then that's what he should do," Ravichandran Ashwin stated.

Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin had key roles to play in India's 3-1 series win against England.

The latter finished as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps and was adjudged the Man of the Series for his all-round contributions. Ashwin has now won 8 Man of the Series awards - only two men have claimed the accolade on more occasions in the history of Test cricket.