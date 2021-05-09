"Virat Kohli's thinking changed after the Australia tour" - Reetinder Sodhi on the selection of spinners who can bat

Reetinder Sodhi has said that the match-defining contributions with the bat from the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have made Virat Kohli prefer such bowlers in his team.

The Indian team chosen for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series against England comprises four spinners who can all contribute effectively with the bat - Ashwin, Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021

During a discussion on India News regarding the selection of spinners for the tour of England, Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has altered Virat Kohli's thought process.

"I feel Virat Kohli's thinking changed after the Australia tour. The theory that if your bowler can bat has proved effective," said Sodhi.

The former India all-rounder elaborated that the fighting performances from Sundar and Ashwin with the bat in the Test series against Australia have compelled the selectors to opt for such players for the England tour.

"If we talk about Washington Sundar and Ashwin's batting in Australia, I think they were pivotal there. They changed the match there and we created history. So, somewhere or the other we are seeing in this selection that the selectors have given weightage to the bowlers who can bat and are all-rounders," added Reetinder Sodhi.

Ashwin played a dogged knock to help India save the Sydney Test against Australia and followed that up with a century on a difficult pitch at Chepauk. Sundar played telling knocks in both innings of the Gabba Test and made useful contributions with the bat even in the series against England at home.

Reetinder Sodhi on the spinners' excellent performances against England

Reetinder Sodhi lauded Axar Patel's terrific performances against England

Reetinder Sodhi spoke in glowing terms about Ashwin being back to his wicket-taking best and Axar Patel running through the England batting lineup in the home series.

"The way Ashwin has come back, if we talk about his bowling. The way Axar Patel has given splendid performances against England, they have been recognised for their good performances," said Sodhi.

Ravi Ashwin & Axar Patel in the #INDvENG series:



Ashwin - 32 wickets @ 14.71 (3 5-fers)

Patel - 27 wickets @ 10.59 (4 5-fers & 10-fer)



Completely bamboozled England#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/sJTZ6BquLJ — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) March 6, 2021

The 40-year-old concluded by stating that the Indian spinners can prove to be very effective even on the English tracks.

"They all can prove to be aces in the pack because we all know that how potent our spinners can be on the England wickets," signed off Reetinder Sodhi.

With the Test series against England scheduled in the second half of the English summer, the pitches are likely to assist the spinners. The presence of spin-bowling all-rounders also gives Virat Kohli the option to play with five bowlers, if he wishes to do so.