Watch: Sensational planning from Rishabh Pant and Ashwin sends Lawrence packing

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin's plan worked wonders as they outfoxed England's Daniel Lawrence by thinking outside the box. The 34-year-old got a wicket off his very first ball on Day 4, thanks to a brilliant stumping by the young keeper.

Lawrence had started to use his feet very well against the spinners in the second innings. He was stepping out now and then to upset their rhythm and was successful too, to a certain extent.

Ashwin and Rishabh Pant were seen chatting about possibly where the 34-year-old would bowl to the right-hander first up. The off-spinner saw the batsman coming down the track and fired the ball down the leg-side.

Lawrence was already committed to his movement down the track and failed to get any bat on the delivery. The ball went through his legs, and Rishabh Pant did really well to collect the ball before then stretching to dislodge the bails.

Team India had the visitors on the ropes after Ashwin's epic hundred helped them post a mammoth 482 run-target. England had to bat out a challenging period at the end of Day 3 and hope that the openers would return unscathed.

But that was not to be as they lost three wickets coming into Day 4. The team would have hoped for the duo of Joe Root and Lawrence to start the day by sticking around for a while.

Lawrence may have been playing for his place in the team, given that Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are possibly available for the next Test.

However, Rishabh Pant ensured to give a fitting reply to those doubting his wicketkeeping skills by completing a fantastic stumping to go with his two one-handed screamers in the first innings.

With only 6 wickets remaining, the visitors will try to delay the inevitable for as long as possible. On the other hand, Team India will try to end the Test match on Day 4 itself by completing an emphatic win.