"I don't want anyone to be disappointed with the way Rishabh Pant got out" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has thrown his weight behind Rishabh Pant's unique style of batting, despite how the youngster got out. The 23-year-old continued his purple patch in 2021, scoring his maiden Test hundred on home soil.

But, moments later, Pant smashed a rather harmless delivery from James Anderson straight into the hands of Joe Root at short mid-wicket. He was livid with himself for playing such a loose shot but walked back to a standing ovation from the crowd.

In a video conference at the end of the day's play, Rohit Sharma explained the need to back players like Rishabh Pant. The 33-year-old hopes no one would judge the southpaw for the way he was dismissed.

"There are going to be times where he (Rishabh Pant) will play a shot and get out. So the team management understands that and is willing to take that chance with him. So I don't want anyone to be disappointed and make opinions about the way he got out," Rohit Sharma said.

"It was probably one of Rishabh Pant's finest knocks" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma believes Rishabh Pant's maiden Test hundred in India was one of the best knocks that he has played in his career so far. The 23-year-old is having a dream run in Test cricket, ever since his blistering 97 in Sydney two months ago.

Following a series-winning 89 at the Gabba, Rishabh Pant continued his rich vein of form against England too. He walked out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test with Team India in a spot of bother at 80-4. However, he took his time to settle down and played each ball to its merit.

Once he got to his fifty and brought his team to a good position, Pant went berserk and reached his ton in no time. Rohit Sharma was impressed with the way the youngster adapted his game according to the situation and the need of the team.

"Yes, in my opinion, it was probably one of his (Rishabh Pant's) finest knocks. It came under great pressure as well. We saw quite a few sides of Rishabh Pant's knock today. He was cautious in the beginning, and then he flourished and put the team in a good position. That was more important," Rohit Sharma asserted.

Thanks to a sensational 113-run partnership between Pant and Washington Sundar, India are in a dominant position in the fourth Test. Already leading by 89, the hosts will look to add as many runs as they can to pile more pressure on the beleaguered visitors.