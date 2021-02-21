"The pitch is same for both teams" - Rohit Sharma says India will make the most of their home advantage

India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently addressed the talk surrounding the pitch for the 2nd Test against England at Chennai. He stated that it is only normal for India to want to make the most of their home advantage, and that the team loves playing in challenging conditions.

Various cricket experts like Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh hit out at the pitch that was prepared for the 2nd Test, as it turned square from Day 1. India batted first after winning the toss, and outplayed the visitors to win by 317 runs on the fourth day.

In a virtual press conference ahead of the 3rd Test in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma claimed that the pitch is the same for both teams and that there's no need to make a mountain out of a molehill.

"The pitch is same for both teams. So I don't know why there's so much talk about the pitch. People say that the pitch shouldn't be a certain type of way, but they have been like this in India for years. Every team plays to their strengths at home, and similarly, we do what our team prefers in India."

"As batsmen, we never think about the pitch. We only think about our plans. If it's a turning pitch, whether we have to play the sweep or come down the track. If it's a seaming pitch, whether we have to leave balls, stand outside the crease or play defensively."

"Team India loves playing in challenging conditions" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has an outstanding record at home

Rohit Sharma continued by saying that when Team India head overseas, they never complain about the pitches. He added international cricketers need to welcome the challenges put in front of them, and prove to the world why they are playing at the highest level.

"We need to prepare our mind according to the pitch. You are this level playing for India because you know how to adjust to the conditions. In these challenging conditions, you need to prove that. Team India loves playing in challenging conditions, where things are against you."

The 3rd Test between India and England is set to take place at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it will be a Day-Night encounter. If the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final is anything to go by, we are in for another rank turner. It remains to be seen if the pink ball will turn as much as the red ball did in Chennai.