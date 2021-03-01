Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago" - Saba Karim

R Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to take 400 Test wickets
R Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to take 400 Test wickets
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Modified 54 min ago
News
Advertisement

Saba Karim has expresses his happiness at R Ashwin finally getting the accolades he has deserved for a long while.

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to bag 400 Test wickets when he accounted for Jofra Archer in England's second innings of the recently concluded pink-ball Test. Virat Kohli called the wily off-spinner a "legend" during the post-match presentation ceremony.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked if R Ashwin can be seen as India's biggest match-winner currently.

The former Indian wicket-keeper replied he is elated that the 34-year-old is getting his long due recognition and highlighted the latter has even been kept out of the Indian team on away tours on quite a few occasions.

"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago. I have always been troubled that whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, he has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times. I have always felt that he has not been treated properly," said Karim.

Saba Karim is also delighted that R Ashwin's match-winning all-round abilities have come to the fore.

"I am happy that he is coming forward now as a true match-winner and he is not only getting respect in his team, but a lot of cricket fans and former cricketers have got the belief that he is definitely a match-winner and a complete all-rounder. He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often," added Karim.
Advertisement

I will always remember R Ashwin's two deliveries from the last Test match: Saba Karim

R Ashwin castled Ollie Pope in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test
R Ashwin castled Ollie Pope in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test

Saba Karim was particularly appreciative of the way R Ashwin deceived Ollie Pope in both innings of the pink-ball Test and rocked back his off-stump.

"I will always remember two deliveries from the last Test match, the way he dismissed Ollie Pope in both innings by bowling a carrom ball, one from over the stumps and the other from round the stumps. He showed the intelligence and dismissed Ollie Pope in a brilliant fashion, who was the only player looking to play the spinners after stepping out," said Karim.

The 53-year-old attributed R Ashwin's exceptional recent performances to the much-deserved respect he is getting from his fellow players.

"So, the change that is being seen in R Ashwin's bowling and his attitude is because he is now getting the respect that he deserves from his teammates," concluded Saba Karim.
Advertisement

R Ashwin will hope to continue his terrific form in the last Test of the England series and ensure India qualifies for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Published 01 Mar 2021, 10:43 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Fastest 400 Wickets In Test India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी