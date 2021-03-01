"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has expresses his happiness at R Ashwin finally getting the accolades he has deserved for a long while.

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to bag 400 Test wickets when he accounted for Jofra Archer in England's second innings of the recently concluded pink-ball Test. Virat Kohli called the wily off-spinner a "legend" during the post-match presentation ceremony.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked if R Ashwin can be seen as India's biggest match-winner currently.

The former Indian wicket-keeper replied he is elated that the 34-year-old is getting his long due recognition and highlighted the latter has even been kept out of the Indian team on away tours on quite a few occasions.

"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago. I have always been troubled that whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, he has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times. I have always felt that he has not been treated properly," said Karim.

Saba Karim is also delighted that R Ashwin's match-winning all-round abilities have come to the fore.

"I am happy that he is coming forward now as a true match-winner and he is not only getting respect in his team, but a lot of cricket fans and former cricketers have got the belief that he is definitely a match-winner and a complete all-rounder. He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often," added Karim.

Magnificent milestone for the spin wizard @ashwinravi99 Congratulations Ash on 400 Test Wickets. Keep ‘em coming. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jFfa5hyzfV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2021

I will always remember R Ashwin's two deliveries from the last Test match: Saba Karim

R Ashwin castled Ollie Pope in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test

Saba Karim was particularly appreciative of the way R Ashwin deceived Ollie Pope in both innings of the pink-ball Test and rocked back his off-stump.

"I will always remember two deliveries from the last Test match, the way he dismissed Ollie Pope in both innings by bowling a carrom ball, one from over the stumps and the other from round the stumps. He showed the intelligence and dismissed Ollie Pope in a brilliant fashion, who was the only player looking to play the spinners after stepping out," said Karim.

The 53-year-old attributed R Ashwin's exceptional recent performances to the much-deserved respect he is getting from his fellow players.

"So, the change that is being seen in R Ashwin's bowling and his attitude is because he is now getting the respect that he deserves from his teammates," concluded Saba Karim.

Newest member of the 400 club, @ashwinravi99 finds constant improvement as his biggest motivation to do well.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HCegbP89ox — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2021

R Ashwin will hope to continue his terrific form in the last Test of the England series and ensure India qualifies for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.