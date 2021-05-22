"Such things come out when you are true professionals" - Salman Butt on Saha saying Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice keeper

Salman Butt has said that Wriddhiman Saha acknowledging Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice keeper for the tour of England is ample proof of the professionalism in the system.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Saha recently stated that he will wait for his turn as Rishabh Pant deserves to be Team India's keeper for the World Test Championship final and the five-match series against England.

Exclusive: @Wriddhipops opens up on India's first-choice keeper debate and future opportunities 🗣️🇮🇳https://t.co/rbxjbmtqCq — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 21, 2021

While lauding Saha in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt observed that the statement was a reflection of the true professionalism in the Indian system.

"Such things come out when you are true professionals. This is not an easy thing. Hats off to Wriddhiman Saha. I know him, we played together for the Knight Riders in the inaugural IPL. He is a very down-to-earth guy and he has said a fantastic thing. It shows his nobility, that he has spoken like that," said Butt.

Rishabh Pant has edged out Saha as India's premier wicket-keeper in the longest version of the game. He put in terrific performances both with the bat and behind the stumps in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the home series against England.

Salman Butt on Saha's praise for Rishabh Pant being a positive sign for Indian cricket

Rishabh Pant gives Team India the option to play with five regular bowlers

Salman Butt highlighted Saha's praise for Rishabh Pant shows that the Indian cricketing system has instilled a sense of security in their players.

"I see this as a very very positive sign for Indian cricket. This means whatever systems and policies they have, they have been successful to a large extent that their players don't feel insecure," said Butt.

The former Pakistan skipper concluded by stating that Saha admitting that Rishabh Pant should be the first-choice pick shows that the team's betterment is foremost in everyone's minds.

"When you don't feel insecure and you don't have hesitation in saying what is better for the team, that means your system, policies and grooming have won because you realize that you are also there but at the moment the other person is better and should play," signed off Butt.

Rishabh Pant made match-defining contributions with the bat during India's tour of Australia and the four-Test series at home against England. He has been one of the principal contributors in Team India qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Wicketkeepers with the highest batting average in Tests (minimum 20 matches):



🇿🇦 AB de Villiers - 57.41

🇿🇼 Andy Flower - 53.70

🇦🇺 Adam Gilchrist - 47.60

🇮🇳 RISHABH PANT - 45.26 👏



In elite company already 💫



How important will he be in the #WTC21 final? pic.twitter.com/c4e8dHfWrm — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 21, 2021

The youngster has also worked on his fitness and improved his keeping by leaps and bounds to make himself an indispensable member of the Indian Test team.