"I just want to be tricky to bowl at like Eoin Morgan" - Sam Billings

Sam Billings is looking to emulate his captain Eoin Morgan's 'phenomenal' records ahead of the T20I series against India. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said, on Wednesday, that he wants to be as 'tricky to bowl to' as Morgan.

Sam Billings last played an international match in September 2020 against Australia. If given a chance against India, he could bat in the middle order alongside Morgan to add depth to England's top-heavy batting order.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Sam Billings also talked about the Indian challenge, saying he is looking forward to performing well against a 'world-class' side:

"You look at Eoin Morgan's numbers over the last few years, and they've been absolutely phenomenal. The way he has transformed his game and kept on moving [it] forward is something I really want to emulate and continue. I just want to be tricky to bowl at."

"If I can put pressure on (India's bowlers) and rotate spin like I do, again, that's giving myself the best chance to perform. I know it's going to be a test because they're world-class performers -- (India are) one of the best teams in their home conditions. It's going to be tough, but it's a really exciting challenge that I'm looking forward to," said Sam Billings.

Sam Billings's chances in T20Is have been few and far between, and his numbers fail to define his class.

In 30 matches, he averages an underwhelming 17 and boasts a strike rate of 133.45. In three T20Is against India, Sam Billings has scored 34 runs at 11.33.

"I just want to make a spot my own" - Sam Billings

Sam Billings

Advertisement

Sam Billings is aware of the ruthless competition in the England white-ball teams. However, the youngster is ready to embrace the challenge head-on this year in the upcoming series and the IPL. He said in this regard:

"Last year was the best year for me in an England shirt by a mile (315 ODI runs at 78.75),because of that consistency. It started against Ireland, and I managed to maintain that. That's the challenge. I'm really excited for the next few months and the opportunities ahead with Delhi at the IPL afterwards as well. I'm in as good a place as I can be to challenge for a spot in the side, and I just want to make a spot my own," concluded Billings.

Our attention turns to white ball cricket 👀 pic.twitter.com/GizxnosIzs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 9, 2021

The 5-match India-England T20I series starts in Ahmedabad on March 12.