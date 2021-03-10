“Seems like bubble life has spoiled you” - Shreyas Iyer trolls Rishabh Pant

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer trolled teammate Rishabh Pant with a post on his Instagram account.

Iyer was seen with batting coach Vikram Rathour, while Rishabh Pant was captured in a surprisingly pensive mood.

The Indian team is preparing for the five-match T20I series against England, starting March 12 in Ahmedabad. The BCCI, as well as the players, have been sharing pictures and videos from their practice sessions.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Iyer posted the picture with Rathour and Rishabh Pant and cheekily commented:

“Seems like bubble life has spoiled you @rishabpant.”

Iyer did not feature in the four-match Test series against England at home but is part of the limited-overs team. He featured in the ODIs and T20Is in Australia but struggled to make much of an impression.

Rishabh Pant earns T20I recall after brilliant Test show

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant earned a recalled to the Indian team for the T20I series after his stupendous show in Test matches, first in Australia and then at home against England.

While the left-hander registered scores of 97 and 89 not out Down Under, he was the third-highest run-getter in the Test series against England, where he scored 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54.

Rishabh Pant scored a game-changing hundred in the final Test in Ahmedabad. For his excellent performances, he has earned accolades from legends like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has also applauded the 23-year-old for the hard yards he has put in over the last few months to regain his shape and form. Praising Rishabh Pant, Ravi Shastri said at a virtual press conference:

"Rishabh Pant, he came in after the IPL with a lot of baggage, and that showed in his size. He had to lose that (weight), which he did. He worked his backside off. I can tell you he has trained harder than anyone else, and results are not just for him to see but for the world as well.

"When you have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability playing to his potential, there is no greater sight in cricket. I think in the last two months what he has done for India, very few would do that in a lifetime. His keeping was outstanding (as well)," Shastri added.

Test series done and dusted, time to put on the Blues as we get set for the T20s against England#INDVsENG #RP17 pic.twitter.com/SvZ868gMSN — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 10, 2021

Following his recent success with the bat in the longer format, Rishabh Pant has climbed to a career-best no. 7 in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

The mercurial left-hander will now look to continue his purple patch in white-ball cricket as well.