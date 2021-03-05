Sourav Ganguly predicts Rishabh Pant to be an all-time great in all formats

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made a massive prediction on Rishabh Pant, stating that the left-hander could be an all-time great across formats in the years to come.

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 101 on Day 2 of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against England. He featured in a century-run stand with Washington Sundar (60 not out) to lift India from a precarious 146 for 6.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former India captain described Rishabh Pant’s knock under pressure as ‘unbelievable’. Ganguly wrote:

"How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won`t be the last time..will be an all-time great in all formats in the years to come. Keep batting in this aggressive manner .that's why he is a match-winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17."

Thanks to Rishabh Pant’s belligerent knock, India ended Day 2 of the final Test on the ascendancy at 294 for 7, a significant lead of 89.

The 23-year-old slammed 13 fours and two sixes in his knock, the second of which brought up his third Test hundred - his first at home. Rishabh Pant also played an audacious reverse-lap off the bowling of pacer James Anderson late in the day to move into the 90s.

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

It was Rishabh Pant’s finest knock: Rohit Sharma

Although Rishabh Pant has played a few smashing knocks in his young Test career so far, Indian opener Rohit Sharma termed the left-hander's hundred on Friday as his finest Test knock.

Advertisement

Explaining his observation at a virtual press conference, Rohit Sharma, who himself contributed a crucial 49, said about Pant's innings:

"In my opinion, it was probably his (Pant's) finest knock. It came under pressure as well; we were not in a good position when he came out to bat. We saw few sides of Rishabh Pant`s knock today. He was cautious at the beginning, and then he actually flourished like we know Rishabh can."

Rohit Sharma further added on Rishabh Pant's knock:

"He put the team in a good position; when we came inside during the tea break, the message to both Rishabh and Washington Sundar was that we need to get to England`s score and then try to press from there. Then, Rishabh played his natural game, which is absolutely fine, and a lot of courage he showed in the middle, and it was fantastic.”

1⃣0⃣1⃣ runs

1⃣1⃣8⃣ balls

1⃣3⃣ fours

2⃣ sixes



DO NOT MISS: @RishabhPant17's superb ton in Ahmedabad 🔥👍 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Watch it here 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2021

After Pant was eventually dismissed for 101, Sundar (60 not out) and Axar Patel (11 not out) took India to stumps at 294/7. The hosts, who now lead by 89 runs, look good to score a few more before England come out to bat.