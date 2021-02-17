India will win the next two Tests also: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Team India will win the remaining two matches of the Test series against England.

The Indian team suffered a reversal by 227 runs in the first Test of the series in Chennai.

But they bounced back brilliantly to annihilate the visitors by 317 runs in the second encounter of the series.

During a discussion on Aaj Tak, Sunil Gavaskar was asked his thoughts on how the remainder of the series will pan out.

The former Indian skipper responded by stating that the hosts will emerge triumphant in the final two Tests of the series as well.

He reasoned the Joe Root-led side seemed to be a weary lot, as they played a two-Test series in Sri Lanka before arriving in India.

"I feel India will win the next two Test matches also. England sometimes goes to Bangladesh or Sri Lanka before coming to India. So, the tiredness you experience because of the travel is being seen in the England team. And because of that I feel we will win the next two matches as well," said Gavaskar.

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

Although Sunil Gavaskar reckons that India are the favorites to win the upcoming two matches, the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad gives the visitors an excellent opportunity to pose a challenge to the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Jasprit Bumrah will come in place of Kuldeep Yadav" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels India will go with a three-pronged pace attack in the third Test

Sunil Gavaskar believes Jasprit Bumrah replacing Kuldeep Yadav will be the only change in the Indian lineup for the pink-ball Test.

"There will be only change in the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah will come in place of Kuldeep Yadav because Kuldeep Yadav did not get much bowling in the Chennai Test. And the way Axar Patel took five wickets, he along with Ravichandran Ashwin will be our two spinners," said Gavaskar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by observing that India will field a pace-heavy attack in the third Test as conditions are likely to favor the seamers.

"Because it is the pink ball and it is a day-night match, I feel the Indian team will go in with three seamers. Ishant Sharma and Siraj will be the other two seamers along with Jasprit Bumrah," concluded Gavaskar.

There have been reports that Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini have also been added to the Indian squad for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya could also be in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian team for the pink-ball Test because of their all-round capabilities.