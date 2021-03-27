"Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Krunal Pandya cannot be the fifth bowler in the Indian bowling attack in ODI cricket.

The spin-bowling all-rounder was targeted by the England batsmen in the second ODI, as he conceded 72 runs in the six overs he bowled.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar was asked if the 337-run target was less or if the Indian bowling was not good enough.

The former Indian skipper responded the Virat Kohli-led side was short in the bowling department, with Krunal Pandya being played as a full-fledged bowler.

"I will say the Indian bowling was probably a little weak because Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler, he cannot be a bowler who bowls 10 overs. You need a bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal on such pitches, who can bowl 10 overs," said Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar observed Team India will have to reconsider their bowling attack if they want to entertain hopes of winning the series.

"Pandya brothers can bowl 10 overs together but if the Indian team has to perform well and win the next match they will have to think a lot about their fourth, fifth and sixth bowlers," added Gavaskar.

The Indian team will have to strengthen their bowling department if Hardik Pandya cannot play the sixth bowler's role, keeping his workload management in mind.

Virat Kohli - We need manage the body of Hardik Pandya while moving forward, it's workload management and we have tests in England. He is so important for us. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

"There was no pressure on Stokes and Bairstow" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels the task was made easier for Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the Indian spinners could not exert any pressure on the marauding Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

"There was no pressure on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. If the Indian team had a spin bowler, like Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravindra Jadeja, the story might have been different," said Gavaskar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by stating that Krunal Pandya cannot be considered a specialist bowler and Hardik Pandya should have bowled a few overs when his brother and Kuldeep Yadav were being taken to the cleaners.

"If you are going to bat Krunal Pandya at No.7, you will have to see him as a bowler who can bat. But is that the correct number for him? If you are playing him as a batsman at No.5 or No.6 and if he has to bowl 4-5 overs, it is fine but the Indian team needs to have five bowlers and the sixth can be Hardik Pandya, who can bowl 3-4 overs. I felt when Kuldeep and Krunal were being hit today, they could have tried him for 2-3 overs," concluded Sunil Gavaskar.

Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav conceded 156 runs in the 16 overs bowled by the duo. Both the bowlers erred in line and length, and allowed the England batsmen to garner easy runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya became the most expensive left-arm spin pair in an ODI inns. The only matches were two Left Arm bowlers bowled. Overall with no restrictions on the number of players is 186 by #Bangladesh vs #Pakistan #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BrmFbU0PWG — Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) March 26, 2021