"Rohit Sharma has been a revelation as an opening batsman" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said Rohit Sharma has proved to be a 'revelation' as an opener for India in Test cricket.

The classy batsman has amassed 1030 runs at an excellent average of 64.37 in the 11 Tests he has played as an opener. He has an even better record in the nine Tests at home, aggregating 901 runs at an outstanding average of 75.08.

While reviewing the India-England series on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Rohit Sharma has been a pleasant surprise at the top of the order in the longest format of the game.

"Rohit Sharma has been a revelation as an opening batsman. We have seen him in limited-overs cricket but in the red-ball cricket which does a lot more, there wasn't a that certainty that he would get runs," said Gavaskar.

While lauding Rohit Sharma for making the best use of the chances he has received, the cricketer-turned-commentator expects greater things from his fellow Mumbaikar.

"But he has shown in the opportunities that he has had in the series against South Africa and now over here that he is capable of getting runs as an opening batsman too. So, that has been a huge plus and the way he shows the time that he has, the way he paces his innings I think he is going to do a lot more for India," added Gavaskar.

"Rohit Sharma hundred one of the most defining moment of this series. And Rohit Sharma played some important Knocks at the top order throughout the series." - Virat Kohli — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 6, 2021

"Rohit Sharma is the best player of spin in India" - Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma employs the sweep shot to put pressure on the spinners

Sunil Gavaskar replied in the affirmative when asked if Rohit Sharma is the best Indian player of spin.

"I think Rohit is the best player of spin in India. He has got more talent in his little finger than many others combined," said Gavaskar.

Graeme Swann explained that while Rohit Sharma might be the best player of spin in Team India, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar are not far behind, following their exploits in the final Test against England.

"I would have said yes before this Test match. I am more than impressed the way Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar played spin. Rohit is a brilliant player, don't get me wrong, and probably is the best so far but he has got those two sneaking up on his tail," said Swann.

Rohit Sharma was India's highest run-scorer in the four-match Test series against England. He aggregated 345 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 57.50.

His 161-run knock in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai proved to be the turning point in the series. He took the attack to the England spinners on a raging turner, while employing the sweep shot to great effect.

An innings that had all elements of a Rohit Sharma classic.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OdgZ7JcTRs — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 13, 2021