"Surya is back!"- Twitterati reacts as Suryakumar Yadav returns to playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav has been recalled to Team India's playing XI for the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old replaces Ishan Kishan, who suffered a groin strain while fielding in the last game.
It will be interesting to see where Suryakumar Yadav bats. He will probably come in at No. 3 as skipper Virat Kohli looked at home in the No. 4 position in the last match.
Another huge change for the hosts is the underperforming leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal making way for Rahul Chahar. The young leggie is likely to play in the final T20I too, which will give him two chances to prove his mettle for the Men in Blue.
This means that KL Rahul will still continue as Team India's opener alongside Rohit Sharma, despite the 28-year-old's woeful form.
Twitterati rejoices Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI
Fans on Twitter were ecstatic following Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI, albeit at the cost of Ishan. They also believed that dropping Chahal was the right thing to do, as the leg-spinner was proving to be too expensive in the ongoing series and didn't look threatening.
Here is how they reacted to Team India's playing XI:
Rahul Chahar's inclusion in the playing XI just shows the incredible talent pool IPL giants Mumbai Indians have provided to Indian cricket of late. The 21-year-old, though, will have his work cut out as he has to prove that he is currently in better form than India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, will be hopeful of at least getting a chance to bat today for the first time in international cricket. Having amassed 1416 runs in the last 3 IPL seasons, he has proved his temperament and versatility to bat at any position.
With most of the spots in the Indian squad all but sealed for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar probably have only these two remaining T20Is against England to show what they are capable of.