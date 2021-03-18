"Surya is back!"- Twitterati reacts as Suryakumar Yadav returns to playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav has been recalled to Team India's playing XI for the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old replaces Ishan Kishan, who suffered a groin strain while fielding in the last game.

It will be interesting to see where Suryakumar Yadav bats. He will probably come in at No. 3 as skipper Virat Kohli looked at home in the No. 4 position in the last match.

Another huge change for the hosts is the underperforming leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal making way for Rahul Chahar. The young leggie is likely to play in the final T20I too, which will give him two chances to prove his mettle for the Men in Blue.

This means that KL Rahul will still continue as Team India's opener alongside Rohit Sharma, despite the 28-year-old's woeful form.

Twitterati rejoices Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic following Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI, albeit at the cost of Ishan. They also believed that dropping Chahal was the right thing to do, as the leg-spinner was proving to be too expensive in the ongoing series and didn't look threatening.

Here is how they reacted to Team India's playing XI:

Suryakumar Yadav back into the Playing Xi! pic.twitter.com/WJSUVZnqNe — Adish 🏏 (@36_NotAllOut) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav playing today💪🏻 — Pathy Senthil (@dhalapathy) March 18, 2021

India can potentially play 6/7 MI players in the Indian team in the World cup.



Rohit

SKY

Ishan

Hardik

Chahar

Bumrah.



Krunal if he has a good IPL can also make the cut in place of Axar.#INDvsENG @mipaltan — Rachit #19 🏆 (@rachit_vk) March 18, 2021

Indian team management literally and figuratively putting a hand on KL Rahul's shoulder!

Vikram Rathour had quite the chat with the opener before the 4th T20.#INDvsENG

Courtesy: @DisneyPlusHS/@BCCI pic.twitter.com/hyEfjjzV1g — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) March 18, 2021

#IndvEng #IndvsEng #IndvsEng4thT20I #4ThT20I



Team management deserves clap for keep continue with @klrahul11 Good decision of backing for champ batsman. It's matter of time he gets his form !!! — Mannish K Sharma (@behindthestumps) March 18, 2021

#INDvsENG



I wish someone trust me as much as Virat trusts Rahul. — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) March 18, 2021

Great to see Rahul in the XI.!Happy for SKY also!..#INDvsENG — Deep point (@cristorian_45) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the India XI.



Will he face his first international ball today?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/leMog50JTh — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021

#ViratKohli #suryakumar #INDvsENG

Virat Kohli selecting Surya Kumar Yadav in today's playing 11 be like - pic.twitter.com/tXXztXrEHM — Raghav⁴⁵ Giving Exams 🤧 (@ImRaghav_45) March 18, 2021

Surya is back in the 11😍

Excited to see him bat Today🌟#suryakumar #INDvENG — Sarthak mehta (@ursmehta_7) March 18, 2021

Rahul Chahar's inclusion in the playing XI just shows the incredible talent pool IPL giants Mumbai Indians have provided to Indian cricket of late. The 21-year-old, though, will have his work cut out as he has to prove that he is currently in better form than India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, will be hopeful of at least getting a chance to bat today for the first time in international cricket. Having amassed 1416 runs in the last 3 IPL seasons, he has proved his temperament and versatility to bat at any position.

With most of the spots in the Indian squad all but sealed for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar probably have only these two remaining T20Is against England to show what they are capable of.