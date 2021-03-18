T Natarajan joins the Indian T20I squad

T Natarajan has joined the Indian T20I squad before the final game of the England series. The left-arm fast bowler updated his fans about his current status with an Instagram story on Thursday (March 18).

BCCI gave T Natarajan a break during the ICC World Test Championship series against England. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star had earned a place in the T20I squad, but an injury did not allow him to play the first four matches.

Just a few hours before the fourth T20I between India and England, T Natarajan uploaded a selfie with Washington Sundar on Instagram.

"Great to be back with the Indian team," T Natarajan captioned the photo.



While T Natarajan was on the team bus before the fourth T20I match, the team management did not include him in the playing XI. It seems that the backroom staff want him to get a little more rest before the final T20I and the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England.

Team India went in with three right-arm pacers — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur, for the fourth T20I. T Natarajan's availability will add more variety to the pace attack.

T Natarajan played a match-winning role for the country in the T20I series against Australia

T Natarajan had traveled to Australia as a net bowler, but the left-arm fast bowler got a chance to represent India in all formats. He had the most opportunities in the T20I series, where he played all three games and picked up six wickets.

His superb performance on debut prompted Hardik Pandya to hand over his T20I Man of the Series trophy to T Natarajan. The Tamil Nadu pacer had a magnificent bowling average of 13.83, while his economy rate was less than 7.