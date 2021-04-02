T Natarajan thanks Anand Mahindra with signed Gabba shirt after receiving SUV 

In a 'thank you' gesture to Anand Mahindra for gifting him an SUV, T Natarajan handed over a signed shirt to him from the Gabba Test in return.

Mahindra had famously revealed through a Twitter post in January that he would gift SUVs to Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan for their wonderful performances during India’s Test series triumph in Australia.

On Thursday, left-arm seamer T Natarajan took to his official Twitter account to post pictures with the SUV he received from the renowned businessman. Along with the pictures, he shared an emotional message. T Natarajan wrote:

“Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible.”

Thanking Mahindra, T Natarajan added in another tweet that he hoped that the Chairman of the Mahindra Group would find the signed Gabba shirt meaningful. The second tweet read:

“As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful.”

Following his impressive performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, T Natarajan was taken to Australia as a net bowler. However, India’s injury woes meant he ended up making his international debut across all three formats on a memorable tour.

T Natarajan held his nerves in the final ODI against England

The 29-year-old was in the news recently when he bowled the last over against England in the final ODI in Pune. The visitors needed 14 to win, with Sam Curran going all guns blazing.

T Natarajan, however, held his nerves and bowled a brilliant last over, resorting to his famous yorkers. He conceded only six as India won the match by seven runs and clinched the series 2-1.

A day after India’s victory in the final ODI, he took to Twitter and shared an inspirational message:

“If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. Congratulations #TeamIndia #3-0 #Champions.”

T Natarajan will now be seen in action for SRH in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).