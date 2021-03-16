"That’s one of the harshest things I have ever seen"- Graeme Swann on Suryakumar Yadav not playing the 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut in the second T20I against England, was dropped in favour of Rohit Sharma for the third game. Former England spinner Graeme Swann termed the axing as one of the harshest decisions he has ever seen on a cricket field.

Suryakumar Yadav wasn't required to bat in the second game, as India won by seven wickets. Hence, his exclusion in the third game was all the more perplexing.

Speaking on Star Sports, Graeme Swann showed sympathy for the Mumbai Indians star but acknowledged that Team India were desperate to try the combination of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Swann said in this regard:

"I want to give a big shout-out to Yadav. Making his debut, not getting a chance to bat and then getting dropped. That’s one of the harshest things I have ever seen. But you’ve got to understand why they are doing it, because they are desperate for Sharma and Rahul to get some form and games under their belts."

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

KL Rahul's form is a concern for the Indian team management, as the Karnataka batsman has scored just one run in three games this series. He could very well make way for Suryakumar Yadav for the next match.

Aakash Chopra wonders who informed Suryakumar Yadav about his axing

This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/we0lAzqPve — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2021

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also indicated that the decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav after the second T20I was harsh. Chopra wondered who delivered the message to the 30-year-old regarding his axing in the third game.

"I’m still wondering who was the guy who delivered the message to Suryakumar Yadav that after your debut and not getting to bat, you’re not playing the next game." Chopra said.

This series will go a long way in determining the composition of the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year. Suryakumar Yadav will hope he gets another chance in the remainder of the series to help him stake his claim for a place in the tournament.