"The best I have seen James Anderson bowl in Indian conditions" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has heaped praise on veteran pacer James Anderson, remarking that the 38-year-old's fabulous spell of 2-17 against India on Friday is the best he has seen the Englishman bowl in the country.

James Anderson sent back Shubman Gill cheaply on Thursday to bring England right back into the game after the visitors were bowled out for 205 on the opening day.

On the second day, James Anderson remained unrelenting in his line and lengths against the Indian batsman, getting his reward when Ajinkya Rahane poked one outside the off-stump on the stroke of Lunch.

Both wickets were the result of immaculate set-up and execution. Speaking on the Star Sports network, VVS Laxman termed James Anderson's effort as "fantastic", observing that it is exactly what one would expect from a bowler of his pedigree.

"This is the best I have seen James Anderson bowl in Indian conditions. We saw the magic spell with the old ball in Chennai. A fantastic effort from him in Ahmedabad. The execution of those plans. The first spell, he bowled to Rohit Sharma, he was inswinging it, and then he started taking it away from the right-handers. Very similar to Ajinkya Rahane. He got the ball to dart back and then from the same length, he got the ball to leave Rahane. That's what you expect from someone who has taken 600 Test wickets," said VVS Laxman.

We take one wicket before stumps on Day 1 in Ahmedabad.



Scorecard: https://t.co/s29YdA4vqc#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9poL9qTfRm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2021

With the series mostly favouring spin, James Anderson has had limited opportunities to show his class.

However, he has made those opportunities count, as James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in this series, bagging nine scalps at an average of 14.57.

Apart from James Anderson, Ben Stokes has also impressed



Apart from James Anderson, Ben Stokes also starred with the ball for the visitors in the first two sessions on Friday.

The all-rounder first took out the Indian captain Virat Kohli with a crackerjack of a delivery before returning to knock off Rohit Sharma one short of a half-century.

Hailing Stokes for his intensity, VVS Laxman said:

"Also, credit to Ben Stokes. He had bowled only 15 overs before this Test match and to come in and bowl with that intensity and pick up the big wicket of Kohli is great from England's point of view."

Thanks to the efforts of James Anderson and Ben Stokes, India were reduced to 153-6 at Tea.

However, with Rishabh Pant (55) and Washington Sundar (23) putting on an unbeaten 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket, the hosts are looking to seize the initiative in the Test by grabbing an all-important first-innings lead.