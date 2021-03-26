“There is 100% room for improvement for bowlers” - Prasidh Krishna

Tean India pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has admitted his side could have bowled better in the second ODI against England. He also credited the England batsmen for a fantastic performance.

England trounced India by six wickets in the second ODI on Friday to square the three-match series 1-1. Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) featured in a scintillating second-wicket stand of 175 as England romped home with 39 balls to spare.

Speaking at a virtual press conference following India’s defeat, Prasidh Krishna said that India had their plans in place for England’s batsmen, but nothing worked on the day. He stated:

"We did have our plans and discussed about how we wanted to execute things. Honestly, we tried out best when we bowled. There were a couple of chances that could have gone our way. We must give credit to them (England). The way they played and took on our bowlers. But yes, 100 % there is room for improvement for our bowlers as well. We could have bowled better.”

The 25-year-old added that the Indian bowlers bore the brunt of an exceptional onslaught by England’s batsmen. While Stokes slammed 10 sixes in his 99, Bairstow hammered seven in his match-winning hundred.

It was an onslaught from England: Prasidh Krishna

Speaking about how England’s batting made a mockery of what could have been a tough chase, Prasidh Krishna added:

“I am not denying the fact that we could have bowled better. It was an onslaught we got caught into. It was quite bad. Tough day of cricket today. With four fielders outside the circle just being allowed for 11-40 overs, that can happen.”

The pacer, though, was confident that India would fight back strongly in the decider.

“We are going to come back strongly. We faced the same situation last time. We did come back and had a great result,” he asserted.

Prasidh Krishna did a reasonably good job in the second ODI, conceding 58 runs while claiming the wickets of Bairstow and Jos Buttler. He cleaned up the stand-in England skipper with a yorker that shattered the stumps and gave India one of their few moments of joy on the field.

Most of the other bowlers had a forgettable day. Krunal Pandya went for 72 in his six overs, Kuldeep Yadav for 84 in 10 and Shardul Thakur 54 in 7.3.