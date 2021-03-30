These experiences will stand them in good stead: England coach Chris Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood feels his players will relish the opportunity to take on Team India at home when Virat Kohli's men tour England later this summer.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chris Silverwood said the team look to give a better account of themselves after losing all three series on their long Indian tour. He added that the challenge would also prepare the team for the much-anticipated Ashes series in Australia.

“These experiences will stand them in good stead moving forward. When they play against India in England, that will give them a bit of spice to fight back with. I think they will. We always know it’s very competitive, with two very good teams going at each other. It’s an ideal run-in for the Ashes, to play India in five Test matches and pit ourselves against one of the best teams in the world can only be a good thing for us and help galvanise us,” said Chris Silverwood.

Congrats to @BCCI 👏



A fantastic tour full of world-class and exciting cricket 🏏



See you in our summer! 👋 pic.twitter.com/UDvYqaoQwS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 28, 2021

India are set to tour England for a 5-match Test series in August-September this year.

Earlier, India completed a clean sweep across formats against England, beating the visitors 3-1 in the Test series, 3-2 in the T20I series and 2-1 in the ODI series.

I’m proud of every England player - Chris Silverwood

England cricket team

Looking at the positives from their gruelling tour of India, Chris Silverwood said he's proud of his players' fight and attitude. He further added that England will now focus on rectifying their shortcomings before the T20I World Cup.

“It was a good, competitive game and a good, competitive series throughout. I’m very proud of the., I’m proud of each and every player who has been out here. I’m proud of the effort and the attitude that’s been shown towards the game. I think we’ve learned a lot, and from that point of view, I couldn’t ask any more of them,” Chris Silverwood said.

The 46-year-old added in this regard:

“From a T20 point of view it’s been really interesting how India operate in their conditions, what type of balls they bowled. Equally our batsmen have had a look at those conditions. So there’s a lot of encouraging signs out here and a lot to take away. We’ll be working on various things between now and the World Cup."

Most India and England players will now be in action in the Indian Premier League, which starts on April 9.