"This man is a machine!"- Twitterati erupts after Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli's incredible hitting towards the back end of the innings helped his team post a competitive 156-6 in the third T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

The Indian captain backed up his match-winning 73* in the last game with a scintillating unbeaten 77* to ensure his bowlers will have something to bowl at after his team had made a slow start.

Virat Kohli added 70 runs off just 33 balls with Hardik Pandya for the sixth wicket to bring his team back into the game after England dominated the early proceedings.

Fans on Twitter hail Virat Kohli for his sensational knock

Virat Kohli has now scored 150 runs in the last two T20Is to allay any concerns about his poor form after he got out for a duck in the first game.

Fans on Twitter have gone gaga over Virat Kohli's sensational innings in the third T20I. They took to Twitter to laud the 32-year-old's marvellous effort. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

This has been a masterclass from Virat Kohli. If you're a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VjKQcdWzmj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2021

Genius @imVkohli !! Of all the great players he is the most pleasing on the eye ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

Some of the best T20 batting I’ve seen! Magnificent shots all around the ground !

The Man is a Machine ! @imVkohli 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli has average over 52+ in all three formats - one of the greatest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli's strike-rate in this innings:



First 15 balls - 93.33

Balls 15-30 - 120

Balls 30-46 - 281.25



One of the best finishers in white-ball cricket?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QwKjqeKDv6 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 16, 2021

Most unbeaten 50+ scores in International cricket among Indians:



Virat Kohli - 50

Sachin Tendulkar - 49

MS Dhoni - 48

Rahul Dravid - 35#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ViratKohli — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) March 16, 2021

India scored 156 for 6 from 20 overs and Virat Kohli scored 77*(46) - only Virat Kohli had strike rate over 125 in the innings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli's T20i game is pretty underrated, always has stood up for India whenever the team was in trouble. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli's Today's Innings



First 29 Balls - 28 Runs.

Next 17 Balls - 49 Runs (288.23 SR).



Virat Kohli Absolute Genius. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aoPRF4l1fo — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 16, 2021

When virat kohli will retire , we will realise that scoring runs in all 3 formats was never as easy as virat kohli made it look like — Mayank (@Mayank_one8) March 15, 2021

Highest SR for India in T20I since 2016 in death overs (16-20)



Virat Kohli -194



Hardik Pandya - 176



Underarted hitter @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/JZFGuO3oQo — neeraj. (@_masterofchase_) March 16, 2021

From

The team is in Danger



To

He is the 'DANGER' 💉 #ViratKohli - The GAMECHANGER 🤙🔥 pic.twitter.com/xYYMbU3t9N — Prabhas 🌐 (@The_Tribbiani) March 16, 2021

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli's decision to axe Suryakumar Yadav for Rohit Sharma raised a few eyebrows, as KL Rahul continued his struggles by getting out for a duck.

Batting first, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Virat Kohli stood firm at the other end. However, at 86-5, it looked as if the hosts would struggle to put up a competitive total.

But Kohli upped the ante, smoking Jofra Archer over mid-off for a boundary before switching on his beast mode. He scored 49 off his last 17 after going at a rather sedate 28 off 29, scoring eight fours and four huge sixes during his innings.

The Indian captain has provided his team a fighting chance to beat the visitors on a two-paced wicket. Now it remains to be seen how his bowlers fare against a star-studded English lineup brimming with power hitters.