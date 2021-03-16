"This man is a machine!"- Twitterati erupts after Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli's incredible hitting towards the back end of the innings helped his team post a competitive 156-6 in the third T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
The Indian captain backed up his match-winning 73* in the last game with a scintillating unbeaten 77* to ensure his bowlers will have something to bowl at after his team had made a slow start.
Virat Kohli added 70 runs off just 33 balls with Hardik Pandya for the sixth wicket to bring his team back into the game after England dominated the early proceedings.
Fans on Twitter hail Virat Kohli for his sensational knock
Virat Kohli has now scored 150 runs in the last two T20Is to allay any concerns about his poor form after he got out for a duck in the first game.
Fans on Twitter have gone gaga over Virat Kohli's sensational innings in the third T20I. They took to Twitter to laud the 32-year-old's marvellous effort. Here is what some of them said in this regard:
Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli's decision to axe Suryakumar Yadav for Rohit Sharma raised a few eyebrows, as KL Rahul continued his struggles by getting out for a duck.
Batting first, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Virat Kohli stood firm at the other end. However, at 86-5, it looked as if the hosts would struggle to put up a competitive total.
But Kohli upped the ante, smoking Jofra Archer over mid-off for a boundary before switching on his beast mode. He scored 49 off his last 17 after going at a rather sedate 28 off 29, scoring eight fours and four huge sixes during his innings.
The Indian captain has provided his team a fighting chance to beat the visitors on a two-paced wicket. Now it remains to be seen how his bowlers fare against a star-studded English lineup brimming with power hitters.