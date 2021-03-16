"Too selfish by Kohli"- Twitterati slams Indian skipper for dropping Suryakumar Yadav

It's another baffling decision from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he left Suryakumar Yadav out of Team India's playing XI for the third T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old had to make way for vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli made another decision that raised quite a few eyebrows. Slotting Ishan Kishan at No. 3 instead of at the top, where he delivered a match-winning performance in the previous encounter, surprised many.

Fans on Twitter slam Virat Kohli for dropping Suryakumar Yadav

Fans were left perplexed yet again by the decision-making of the Indian skipper. Some believe it was really harsh that Suryakumar Yadav had to miss out, despite not even getting a single delivery to face on his debut. Others felt Kohli was unnecessarily trying to tinker with a balanced winning combination.

KL Rahul has been short of confidence as he has scored only a solitary run in the two T20Is so far. With Ishan's sensational innings in the last game, it looked certain that the Bengaluru batsman would make way for Rohit in the playing XI.

But Kohli has backed Rahul at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav. Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the Mumbai batsman's absence.

Here is what they had to say:

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Cricket fans to Kohli after dropping Suryakumar Yadav in today's match... pic.twitter.com/Njwh6124S1 — Abhishek (@LuckyMeraki) March 16, 2021

SuryaKumar Yadav out of the team after not getting chance to bat in his debut match. #INDvENG



Fans to Kohli: pic.twitter.com/XoKcCLS1wV — Snow ❄ (@sunnynoons) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar yadav trying to get in the playing 11#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Ku59kL9Db4 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 16, 2021

Rohit’s return after two-match rest means luckless Suryakumar Yadav has to warm the bench without facing a single delivery in his debut match. Win toss, win match has been pattern so far. If India have to break the trend, big runs needed from top order. Rahul under scrutiny — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 16, 2021

I would like to give Suryakumar Yadav a big hug, doesn’t bat on debut, out of the team in the next game. That’s tough. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) March 16, 2021

Rohit's return was expected in the 3rd match but SuryaKumar Yadav didn't deserve to be out of the team without even showing his skills, KL Rahul was meant to be on the bench tonight (Even though he hits a century today)

Big Hug to you @surya_14kumar ❤️, Just Unlucky — Kishore Ladda (@KishoreLadda2) March 16, 2021

It requires great strength to become Suryakumar Yadav. — Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) March 16, 2021

I guess Suryakumar Yadav was dropped because he didn't score any runs last match.#INDvENG — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 16, 2021

Let's be honest!!

Being suryakumar Yadav is not an easy..@cricketaakash @surya_14kumar — MayankRangani21 (@rangani21) March 16, 2021

#SuryakumarYadav has made way for #KLRahul 's final chance in this series... He need not to be worried.. — vinayagavelan c (@VinayagavelanC) March 16, 2021

Jitna lamba #SuryakumarYadav tha team me usse jada din to Dandruff rehta hai balo me normally. #INDvsENG #T20Cricket — Peacock Tears (@PirloRofl) March 16, 2021

Dropping @surya_14kumar is ridiculous. Y not kohli take a rest. Too selfish by Kohli. He rested Rohit for first two matches. And now he dropped sky. Without giving chance to bat and dropping a player is sin @BCCI #SuryakumarYadav #SelfishKohli — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has been a prolific run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the three seasons that he has represented the franchise. He has scored 1416 runs and has batted at whichever position his team has asked him to, proving his versatility.

India could certainly have used him in any position in the middle-order, given that Kohli is open for experimentation ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Suryakumar could only be wondering what more he could have done to get consistent opportunities. Only time will tell whether the 30-year-old will get the chance he deserves to prove his mettle with the bat.