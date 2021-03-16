"Too selfish by Kohli"- Twitterati slams Indian skipper for dropping Suryakumar Yadav

It's another baffling decision from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he left Suryakumar Yadav out of Team India's playing XI for the third T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old had to make way for vice-captain Rohit Sharma.
Kohli made another decision that raised quite a few eyebrows. Slotting Ishan Kishan at No. 3 instead of at the top, where he delivered a match-winning performance in the previous encounter, surprised many.
Fans on Twitter slam Virat Kohli for dropping Suryakumar Yadav
Fans were left perplexed yet again by the decision-making of the Indian skipper. Some believe it was really harsh that Suryakumar Yadav had to miss out, despite not even getting a single delivery to face on his debut. Others felt Kohli was unnecessarily trying to tinker with a balanced winning combination.
KL Rahul has been short of confidence as he has scored only a solitary run in the two T20Is so far. With Ishan's sensational innings in the last game, it looked certain that the Bengaluru batsman would make way for Rohit in the playing XI.
But Kohli has backed Rahul at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav. Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the Mumbai batsman's absence.
Here is what they had to say:
Suryakumar Yadav has been a prolific run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the three seasons that he has represented the franchise. He has scored 1416 runs and has batted at whichever position his team has asked him to, proving his versatility.
India could certainly have used him in any position in the middle-order, given that Kohli is open for experimentation ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.
Suryakumar could only be wondering what more he could have done to get consistent opportunities. Only time will tell whether the 30-year-old will get the chance he deserves to prove his mettle with the bat.