"Finally Team India looking up at SKY" -Twitterati erupts as Suryakumar Yadav receives maiden ODI call-up

Team India have announced their ODI squad for the three-match series against England in Pune, beginning March 23. The hosts seem determined to address their middle-order issues with the inclusion of in-form players like Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya, who received their maiden ODI call-ups.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been included in India's ODI squad for the first time on the back of a brilliant domestic season. Mohammed Siraj got the nod in the absence of experienced pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

After making his comeback into the T20I squad, Rishabh Pant has also managed to make it to the ODI team. The 23-year-old has had an unbelievable couple of months and is probably in the form of his life. Rohit Sharma, who has also returned to the ODI squad, has been named vice-captain.

Fans on Twitter react to Team India's playing XI

Fans are absolutely buzzing after seeing the changes in Team India's ODI squad. They took to Twitter to express their opinion on the new additions. Here's what they had to say:

Finally India looking up at #SKY!

Never too late, but was worth the wait. #IndiavsEngland #SuryakumarYadav — : mithoon Ⓜ️ (@unplug_mi) March 19, 2021

Another day, another Mumbai Indians player in the limelight and people can't digest it! 🔥😂



You deserve the ODI spot, Krunal Pandya.



He's had a wonderful season in the VHT and since Jadeja isn't fit, I think he's the perfect guy to be in the scheme of things. #INDvsENG — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 19, 2021

Lord Shardul, Washi Sundar, Rishabh Pant are now officially three format players! 🔥#INDvsENG — The Bakchodi Times (@BakchodiTimes) March 19, 2021

ODI squad Announced. Key points:



• Rohit, Rishabh, Washi, Bhuvi make their comebacks

• Gill, SKY, Krunal, Siraj new entries

• Mayank, Samson, Manish, Saini dropped

• Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja not available

• Shaw, Padikkal, Ishan, Chahar brothers miss out#INDvsENG — The Bakchodi Times (@BakchodiTimes) March 19, 2021

If England wants to win the series, they need to find a way to beat Mumbai Indians@mipaltan @MichaelVaughan #INDvsENG — Aditya Gaonkar (@AdityaGaonkar1) March 19, 2021

Surprising to see Siraj ahead of Saini. Maybe it's the same as Sundar. Getting him as many international games as possible.

Great to see Krunal.



Unpopular opinion - Don't see Pant getting a game unless they rest Rahul, which I'm pretty sure they won't. #INDvsENG https://t.co/JVPYVQ4biC — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) March 19, 2021

Team India's ODI Squad looks good & well balanced



SKY & Prasidh Krishna received maiden ODI call-up



Gill, Krunal Pandya, Natarajan, Siraj & Kuldeep included in ODI squad along with Bhuvi



No signs of Jadeja & Shami yet#BCCI#INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b1yisOWmpG — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 19, 2021

Domestic Cricket has always been the seed but Time and Time again @IPL proving the pathway to represent the nation for Indian lads. #INDvsENG #INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 #IndiavsEngland — 𝔰𝔲𝔡𝔞𝔯𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔩𝔴𝔞𝔯 𝔞 (@sudarshanalwara) March 19, 2021

Absolutely chuffed to see Prasidh Krishna being rewarded for continued excellence in domestic cricket. He has had the IPL spotlight but hasn't had a breakout season per se. Much like Bumrah back in 2016, Prasidh has been rewarded on the back of a solid VHT #INDvsENG — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) March 19, 2021

So happy for @krunalpandya24 for getting maiden ODI call up❤️🤗

Was performing very well in the domestic matches and finally the hardwork pays off💪🏼🤞🏼

Congratulations Krunal Pandya aka KP, do well for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#INDvsENG #ODI #Cricket — Rohan Gangta (@rohan_gangta) March 19, 2021

Team India received a hammering at the hands of Australia in the first two ODIs last year. As a result, a few changes were expected in the ODI squad. The Men in Blue's middle-order inconsistency and finding batsmen who could bowl were topics of hot debate.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Team India's pace bowling attack will also be one of the major talking points. It remains to be seen whether Krishna will play as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya could be the three seamers for the hosts.

Shreyas Iyer's stunning innings in the first T20I might just keep Suryakumar Yadav out of the playing XI in the ODI series. But the 30-year-old has earned his stripes by scoring heavily in domestic cricket year after year. After a sensational T20I debut outing with the bat for Team India, he will be hopeful of contributing in the 50-over format as well.

The sixth bowling option is something Team India have craved in ODI cricket, and Krunal Pandya just seems to be the player they were looking for. The all-rounder's stunning form in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy has proved he can be included as a batsman.

Although the T20 World Cup is just around the corner, skipper Virat Kohli will also have an eye on the 50-over World Cup at home in two years' time. It will be interesting to see India's playing XI for the first ODI against England.