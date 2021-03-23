"His father will be proud"- Twitterati gets emotional as Krunal Pandya slams debut fifty 

Krunal Pandya repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors as his blistering cameo of 58* off just 31 balls ensured that India reached a highly competitive total of 317-5 in the first ODI against England.

The all-rounder was drafted into the Indian ODI team in their search for an extra bowling option. Although some were skeptical of Krunal Pandya's selection as a batting all-rounder, the 29-year-old responded by slamming the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI history (26 balls).

Twitterati hails Krunal Pandya for his blistering 58*

Fans on Twitter hailed Krunal Pandya for not showing any nerves on his ODI debut and taking the England bowlers by surprise through his counter-attacking batting. Here is what they had to say about his fine knock and also the unbeaten 112-run stand between him and KL Rahul:

Krunal Pandya - This innings is for my dad (crying and he couldn't even speak after that). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan scored fifty on his maiden T20 innings, Suryakumar Yadav scored fifty on his maiden T20 innings and Krunal Pandya scores fifty on his maiden ODI innings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Emotional Krunal Pandya on his ODI debut after completing fifty - his father will be proud from heaven. pic.twitter.com/xMHJ0B4HCS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Hundred runs partnership between Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul from just 52 balls for the 5th wicket when India was under lots of pressure. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Bouquets for advocating KL Rahul's inclusion. And brickbats for questioning Krunal Pandya's selection. That's the evening for me in a nutshell #IndvsEng — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 23, 2021

What a debut innings by Krunal Pandya. Emotions can't controlled by him🥺 #ENGvsIND #KrunalPandya pic.twitter.com/NTlX6pewkz — Vipul Madkaikar (@the_vipul10) March 23, 2021

Fifty by Krunal Pandya in just 26 balls on debut. It's the fastest fifty ever on ODI debut. What an innings this has been when India were struggling with the Run Rate. One of the top class performance by Krunal. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2021

As soon as matches are shifted from Narendra Modi Stadium😂

Kl Rahul Starts performing 🔥

Brilliant 50

kudos to #KrunalPandya #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/dUsDP77a4C — Atul Thakur (@AtulThakur52) March 23, 2021

India Post the total of 317 runs for 5 Wickets in his 50 Overs. Shikhar Dhawan Brilliant 98, Kohli 56 but Krunal Pandya's 58*(31) and KL Rahul 62*(43). Brilliant batting Performance by India. Ben Stokes picked 3 wickets for England. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZQ8NCDiyu0 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya walked out to bat when the hosts were threatening to throw away their good start. India had lost 4 wickets for just 36 runs and a score of 300 looked far-fetched. However, the 29-year-old came out all guns blazing and helped Rahul take his time to play himself in.

Be it creaming the ball through the covers or using the pull short to perfection, Krunal's blitzkrieg left the visitors with no answers. Soon, Rahul began to get into the act and looked more fluent with each delivery that he faced.

Krunal Pandya's blinder of a knock was just the tonic India needed to finish their innings strongly. Rahul also scored a crucial half-century and the 28-year-old will be relieved to have ended his horrific run of form.

With the visitors set a target of 318, India will feel confident of defending the total. But the man of the moment is Krunal, who dedicated his maiden ODI fifty to his late father.

He broke down while talking to the commentary panel in remembrance of his father, which showed exactly how much this innings meant to him.