"No one deserves that many chances!" - Twitterati slams KL Rahul after yet another failure in 4th T20I

The wait for KL Rahul's return to form continued on Thursday as the opener recorded another low score in the 4th India-England T20I.
From 17 balls, KL Rahul could only manage 14 runs at a strike rate of 82.35. To be fair, he looked in better touch than the last two games, flaunting a sublime back-foot punch and a well-timed flick for boundaries.
But England's pacers continued to exploit his rustiness with back-of-length deliveries, making him play out 8 dot balls in the powerplay. He ultimately succumbed to scoreboard pressure in the 8th over.
KL Rahul tried to build some momentum by backing away against Ben Stokes but the bowler outfoxed him with an accurate slower ball. Due to the lack of pace, KL Rahul's attempt to clear mid-off failed and the ball went straight into the hands of the infielder. His dismissal left Team India reeling at 63-2 after 7.4 overs.
After this innings, KL Rahul has just 15 runs from 4 games in this series at a trifling average of 3.75. The Twitterati promptly slammed the opener for his poor form with some scathing trolls and rib-tickling memes.
Twitterati trolls KL Rahul for his poor score in 4th T20I
While some users wanted the return of Ishan Kishan at the top, others asked for KL Rahul's snubbing from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. One user even compared the 28-year-old to former Indian batter Vinod Kambli, who was known for putting up performances that belied his talent.
Rohit Sharma's failure and Suryakumar Yadav's ingenuity preceded KL Rahul's dismissal
Rohit Sharma also failed at the top before KL Rahul's wicket. Jofra Archer had missed an easy caught-and-bowled chance against Sharma in the previous game but grabbed an identical opportunity on Thursday.
The striker's role fell to Suryakumar Yadav who, coming at three, hit an unorthodox six off his first ball and followed it up with 3 fours and another six before the 8th over.
The onus now lies on India's much-vaunted middle and lower-middle order to give the hosts a puncher's chance to level the series.