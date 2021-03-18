"No one deserves that many chances!" - Twitterati slams KL Rahul after yet another failure in 4th T20I

The wait for KL Rahul's return to form continued on Thursday as the opener recorded another low score in the 4th India-England T20I.

From 17 balls, KL Rahul could only manage 14 runs at a strike rate of 82.35. To be fair, he looked in better touch than the last two games, flaunting a sublime back-foot punch and a well-timed flick for boundaries.

But England's pacers continued to exploit his rustiness with back-of-length deliveries, making him play out 8 dot balls in the powerplay. He ultimately succumbed to scoreboard pressure in the 8th over.

KL Rahul tried to build some momentum by backing away against Ben Stokes but the bowler outfoxed him with an accurate slower ball. Due to the lack of pace, KL Rahul's attempt to clear mid-off failed and the ball went straight into the hands of the infielder. His dismissal left Team India reeling at 63-2 after 7.4 overs.

After this innings, KL Rahul has just 15 runs from 4 games in this series at a trifling average of 3.75. The Twitterati promptly slammed the opener for his poor form with some scathing trolls and rib-tickling memes.

Twitterati trolls KL Rahul for his poor score in 4th T20I

While some users wanted the return of Ishan Kishan at the top, others asked for KL Rahul's snubbing from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. One user even compared the 28-year-old to former Indian batter Vinod Kambli, who was known for putting up performances that belied his talent.

1 assessment during IPL2020 made by @sanjaymanjrekar on #KLRahul is very appealing still. He is a class player no doubt. His shots & knocks are great but less impacting in the context of the game. #ENGvIND — Chaitanya Halbe (चैतन्य हळबे) (@DerChaitanya) March 18, 2021

KL Rahul has already scored his highest run of this series under pressure. Take a bow. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 18, 2021

KL Rahul Was A Champion Player In D Past No Doubt In It Enough Opportunities Given To Him Injustice Has Been Done To Gabbar 😔 Given Only One Whereas As KL Given Four 🤷‍♂️ It's High Time India Should Open With Ishan & Rohit In The World Cup. D Only Options Left With BCCI#INDvENG — Tirumala Manav Goud (@ManavTirumala) March 18, 2021

Big fan of KL Rahul in T20s (more precisely his pre-2019 version).



But the important question is..should India take him to the T20 WC if he doesn't find his form by then?



More than his form, I am concerned about his T20 batting approach & mindset in the last 2 years.#INDvENG — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 18, 2021

KL Rahul needs to be benched. It’s one thing to be out of form, but his approach of “settling in” conventionally is just painful to watch. Takes up way too much of the power play and the rest of the lineup ends up just catching up. #INDvsENG — Ashish Aswath (@ashishaswath) March 18, 2021

KL rahul's contribution in T20 squadpic.twitter.com/p1kMu5LM0b — Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) March 18, 2021

@bhogleharsha T Natarajan and Kl Rahul are equal performers in this T20 series!! — Srikanta Sengupta (@Sri_Sengupta) March 18, 2021

Virat Kohli to KL Rahul after seeing that he is underperforming in every match#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RLqmN1402Z — You (@DhoniMeriJaan2) March 18, 2021

KL Rahul has improved his series best score by a factor of 14x. The elites of the game just keep pushing themselves 💯 pic.twitter.com/eHKl6boSgO — Sucheth Hegde (@CrankeyTank) March 18, 2021

India might have preferred what KL Rahul did in the first three games than that. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) March 18, 2021

KL rahul is this generation's Kambli in terms of sheer talent and his inability to put his foot down and win games. — Sridhar Shelat (@SridharShelat) March 18, 2021

KL Rahul got another chance to open



"Failure" again to KL :-#INDvENG #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/yXW4oXE6Q0 — Subhasish 🇮🇳 (@i_mPups) March 18, 2021

Looking at pitch

KL Rahul scored 14(16)

Le Issan kissan and shikhar dhawan#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/j0XAHQYDKM — Shubham Shrivastava (@Shubham00778642) March 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma's failure and Suryakumar Yadav's ingenuity preceded KL Rahul's dismissal

Rohit Sharma also failed at the top before KL Rahul's wicket. Jofra Archer had missed an easy caught-and-bowled chance against Sharma in the previous game but grabbed an identical opportunity on Thursday.

The striker's role fell to Suryakumar Yadav who, coming at three, hit an unorthodox six off his first ball and followed it up with 3 fours and another six before the 8th over.

The onus now lies on India's much-vaunted middle and lower-middle order to give the hosts a puncher's chance to level the series.