“Unbelievable belief and grit” - VVS Laxman lauds Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar

Former India batsman VVS Laxman applauded Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar after they rescued the team from a precarious position on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test.

Having managed only 205 in their first innings, England’s bowlers fought back hard to reduce India to 146 for 6. However, a 113-run seventh-wicket partnership between centurion Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar (60 not out) rescued India.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Laxman praised Rishabh Pant and Sundar for standing up yet again. The duo earlier played key roles in India’s Test series triumph Down Under. Laxman wrote:

"It’s heartening to see the youngsters take centre stage yet again for team India. Unbelievable belief and grit - and reading of the game. @RishabhPant17 is just wow and @Sundarwashi5 not letting go of any opportunity to shine. #INDvENG.”

Thanks to Rishabh Pant and Sundar's efforts, India ended Day 2 at 294 for 7, with a significant first-innings lead of 89 runs. Axar Patel (11 not out) was giving company to Sundar at stumps.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar stall England’s fightback

Resuming the day on 24 for 1, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply. Pujara was trapped lbw by Jack Leach for 17, and his poor run continued.

India were dealt a bigger blow when Ben Stokes dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was caught behind for a duck with a short ball that got big on him. Kohli ended up staring at the surface and was trolled by ‘pitch critic’ Michael Vaughan over the same.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane looked good for his 27 but played a loose shot to be caught in the slips off James Anderson’s bowling. India’s hopes were pinned on the in-form Rohit Sharma, but he too was undone by Stokes, one short of his fifty. A sharp delivery jagged back in and trapped Rohit in front of the stumps.

Ravichandran Ashwin (13) was the next man to go, clipping Leach straight to short midwicket. At 141 for 6, England would have harbored hopes of a slender lead. However, Rishabh Pant displayed amazing patience and skill to keep India in the hunt.

It was only towards the second half of his innings that Rishabh Pant opened up and started attacking. The 23-year-old hammered a tired Stokes for three fours in an over as he approached his century.

A daring reverse sweep over the slips off pace bowler Anderson followed. Rishabh Pant brought up his hundred by lofting Joe Root over square leg for a maximum. He was dismissed soon after, but not before seizing the advantage for India.

On the other end, Sundar busily went about his job and held one end up for the team, supporting Rishabh Pant.