“Virat Kohli asked me to express myself and do what I have been doing in IPL” – Suryakumar Yadav

Playing his first innings for India, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a match-winning 31-ball 57 and won the player-of-the-match award. His innings helped India level the 5-T20I series against England 2-2.

The Mumbai stalwart revealed that the message from captain Virat Kohli and the team management was simple: they wanted him to replicate his domestic cricket and IPL approach in this innings.

“The team management and Virat-bhai asked me to keep it simple, express myself and do what I have been doing in the IPL all along,” said Suraykumar Yadav at the post-match presentation.

Coming in to bat in the fourth over at the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Suryakumar Yadav opened his account in international cricket with a first-ball six off Jofra Archer. Expecting a short ball, he moved inside the line and pulled it over fine-leg.

Just try to be myself: Suryakumar Yadav

During his 31-ball stay at the crease, Suryakumar Yadav belted six fours and three sixes. The Mumbai Indians batsman credited his intrapersonal communication and composure as the key to success.

“Really happy with the way things went. I have always dreamt of playing for India and winning games for the team. Just trying to be myself inside, I keep talking to myself and keep things very simple. I don’t try to complicate things,” said the 30-year-old.

Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant knock ended due to a controversial decision after the third umpire ruled him out for a catch taken by Dawid Malan at the boundary. The on-field umpire had ruled ‘out’ as the soft-signal, and the third umpire didn’t overturn it despite the fact it appeared grassed.

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment in the post-match presentation ceremony and said:

“When there’s a half-and-half effort, the soft signal becomes more important. I don’t know why there can’t an “I don’t know” call for the umpires. You want these things ironed out to keep the game linear.”

Suryakumar Yadav’ exceptional form

Suryakumar Yadav amassed 480 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, striking at 145. In fact, he has scored the most runs for the franchise in the past three seasons. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021, he smashed three 50+ scores, including a 91 and 133 from five innings.

Suryakumar Yadav was selected based on consistent runs and made his debut against England on Sunday. Though he didn’t get to bat, India won the match and he was dropped from the next game, making way for Rohit Sharma.

Ishan Kishan’s groin injury paved his path to the side for the fourth T20I, and Suryakumar Yadav grabbed the opportunity.