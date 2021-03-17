Virat Kohli batting at number four is not ideal: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Virat Kohli for his brilliant 77* in the third T20I against England. However, the former opener pointed out that the Indian skipper should be batting at no.3 irrespective of his performance at no.4.

After India were pegged back in the powerplay, Virat Kohli's masterful knock helped India post 156 runs on the board. However, Jos Buttler and co made light work of the chase, with the visitors winning the match by eight wickets.

Aakash Chopra raised concerns over India chopping and changing their batting order, saying in this regard on Star Sports:

"If you are the captain and you’re in that kind of form, the best position for you is that No. 3. Why are you batting at No. 4? Of course, that problem is their own making. You have got Ishan Kishan right at the top opening in one game and No. 3 in the next match; Virat Kohli had to go down to No. 4, which is not ideal. Too much up and down going on with India batting order."

"Shreyas, the man in form, was batting at 4 or 5; the other night, he was down to No. 6. Hardik is batting at No. 7, which is too low. These are concerns, but they have to figure out something," he added.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year in India, the Indian team management will soon want to sort the batting order going into the mega event.

"Virat Kohli knows how to pace the innings" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli (L) & Eoin Morgan

Virat Kohli almost single-handedly helped India post a competitive total in the third T20I. Aakash Chopra termed the innings a 'masterclass' and suggested the Indian skipper paced his knock to perfection.

"That was a masterclass, and that’s what you expect from Virat Kohli. He knows how to pace the innings. I think the first 20-25 oddballs; he had scored 20 odd runs, less than a run-a-ball because wickets were falling at the other end. That was the need of the hour. But when he wants to up the ante, he can because he has got all the shots in the book. He was at his dominating best," Chopra said.

Following yesterday's defeat, India now trail the five-match series 2-1. The hosts will be keen to mount a comeback on Thursday to keep the series alive going into the final game.