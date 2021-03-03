"There is too much noise and conversation about spinning tracks" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes there is a lot of unnecessary chatter about the way India are presenting rank-turners in the ongoing Test series against England. The skipper feels the hosts are facing needless criticism for rolling out pitches that are supposedly 'unsporting.'

Several former cricketers, including Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh, have deemed the wickets to be not fit enough for Test cricket. In the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli took an indirect dig at the Indian media for not backing the home team.

"I totally believe that there is always too much noise and conversation about spinning tracks. I am sure that if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticize only spinning tracks, then I think it will be a balanced conversation," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli even questioned pundits who slammed the technique of Indian batsmen on seaming overseas wickets.

"But it is unfortunate that everyone sort of plays along with that narrative. If the match ends in 2 days everyone pounces on the issue. We lost in New Zealand on Day 3 and everyone was speaking about how India played badly. No one was talking about how much the pitch was doing," Virat Kohli further added.

The fourth and final Test of the series will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with Team India currently leading 2-1.

It was a bizarre display of batting from both teams: Virat Kohli

The England team capitulated in both innings of the third Test

Virat Kohli firmly believes that the focus of the cricketing fraternity should be on the kind of cricket that the two sides are playing, and not on conditions. The 32-year-old couldn't fathom the fact that no one was ready to accept the poor batting from both teams in the pink-ball Test.

Advertisement

The Indian captain has always been a great admirer of Test cricket. He expects others to have a similar attitude going forward, and not crib about the pitch not being favorable.

"Why can't we just accept the fact that the batsmen were not skilled enough to play on that pitch. It was a bizarre display of batting from both teams, and I would continue to maintain that, because I have played long enough to understand the game," Virat Kohli asserted.

Virat Kohli's words have all but confirmed that the hosts could dish out another rank-turner for the final Test. England's batting line-up have had a tough time dealing with the Indian spinners in the last two Tests.