Watch: Virat Kohli and Jos Butter engage in heated verbal exchange

Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler were allegedly engaged in a heated verbal altercation following the England wicketkeeper's dismissal during the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad. Buttler was apparently not happy with the Indian skipper's 'send-off' and the umpires had to intervene to calm Kohli down.

What were Buttler and Kohli saying? 🧐#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

Jos Buttler looked in ominous touch and had just notched up yet another sensational half-century. Alongside Dawid Malan, Buttler threatened to take the game away from the hosts. This might be the reason why his wicket was met with such a strong reaction from Virat Kohli.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler in a supposedly heated verbal duel

When Virat kohli said Ben stokes and then Jos buttler took it personally. pic.twitter.com/bu3LDoC5e8 — theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) March 20, 2021

Team India finally delivered a blockbuster batting performance as they posted a daunting 224-2 in their 20 overs. A blistering 64 from Rohit Sharma and a sparkling 80* from Virat Kohli were instrumental in the hosts posting the giant total.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start as they lost the dangerous Jason Roy without troubling the scorers. However, this was when Buttler got together with Malan and began to consolidate England's chase. The duo took the attack to the opposition from the get-go and began scoring at a brisk pace.

At one point, both batsmen seemed to find boundaries at will. With every passing over, the hosts started to get a bit more nervous. But just as the series decider looked set for a thrilling finish, Buttler was caught at long off by Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli knew this was the big wicket they needed to call the shots and that is exactly what was to follow. England lost wickets in clumps and are now staring down the barrel of a comprehensive defeat. While Kohli will be happy with the team's performance, he may be reprimanded for his on-field reactions.