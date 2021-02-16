Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's unique record as Test captain

Virat Kohli has become the joint-most successful Indian Test skipper at home, alongside former captain MS Dhoni, after Team India beat England in the second Test in Chennai by 317 runs.

Kohli has now won 21 Tests as Team India's captain in Tests at home, equalling MS Dhoni's record. However, the former Indian skipper also lost three games and drew six, with a win percentage of 70 at home. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has a win percentage of 77.8, having won the same number of games in 28 Tests.

The 32-year-old has lost just two Tests as Indian captain at home. The first loss was against Australia at Pune in 2017, while the other defeat came in the previous Test against England earlier this month.

Virat Kohli's puts captaincy debate to rest with a sensational win

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

After Team India suffered a humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane took over as skipper as Kohli departed on paternity leave. The stand-in captain was applauded for his calm leadership and led Team India to a historic 2-1 series win.

Following Team India's crushing 227 run defeat to England in the first Test, there was intense discussion about whether Virat Kohli should step down from his Test captaincy.

However, the hosts' comeback win against England has settled the captaincy debate, as Virat Kohli has shown that he is still the right man to lead Team India. He is also the hosts' most successful captain in the longest format of the game, with 34 wins from 58 Tests.

The Indian team must now make sure they do not let the momentum slip away. The series is set up nicely at 1-1, as both teams still have a genuine chance of booking their place in the World Test Championship Final.

What does that #INDvENG result mean for the #WTC21?



India can qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-1



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1



Australia qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2 — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

The third Test will be a day-night encounter and will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on February 24.