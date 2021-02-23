When Virat Kohli had to kick Ishant Sharma out of his bed to tell him about his India selection

Virat Kohli has reminisced about a hilarious incident concerning Ishant Sharma's maiden India call-up.

The Indian captain and Ishant Sharma have known each other for many years, playing domestic cricket for Delhi. The duo always had great camaraderie between themselves.

Virat Kohli recalled the afternoon when he reached Ishant Sharma's house to congratulate him on getting selected for the Indian team. However, with the then 19-year-old lanky pacer fast asleep, Virat Kohli hilariously kicked Ishant Sharma out of bed to share the good news.

"I have known Ishant for many years now. He started playing state cricket with me from his first season onwards. We have been roommates for many years in state cricket, for Ranji Trophy cricket. When he was selected for India, he was fast asleep in the afternoon, and I had to kick him off the bed to say 'you are selected!', and he wouldn't believe me," Virat Kohli stated.

I was most excited to bring the best out of Ishant Sharma: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli resurrected Ishant Sharma's Test career

Ishant Sharma had a sensational start to his Test career, producing impressive performances in the 2007-08 tour Down Under. However, inconsistency crept in, and Ishant Sharma became a workhorse.

But it was Virat Kohli who reinstated Ishant Sharma as the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack. Ishant Sharma became the leader of India's pace battery under Kohli, and the duo has not looked back since then.

With Ishant Sharma on the cusp of playing his 100th Test, Virat Kohli has commended the tall fast bowler for the landmark achievement, saying in this regard:

"Playing 100 Tests for a fast bowler is no mean feat, especially in our conditions, where things can get so difficult. But he kept on persevering, working hard. He is very honest about his game and what he can bring to the table. I was most excited to work with him and bring the best out of him as an attacking fast bowler."

Ishant Sharma is poised to become the first Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches for his country.

With the series against England tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the pacer will be keen to produce a performance befitting the occasion and inspire his team to a series win.