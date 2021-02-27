Watch: Virat Kohli's Gujarati dialogue leaves Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in splits 

Virat Kohli seems to love trying out different Indian languages. When Shardul Thakur notched his maiden Test fifty in Australia, the skipper had praised him in his local language Marathi.

Now, as Axar Patel returned an outstanding 10-wicket-haul at his home ground in the 3rd Test between India and England, Virat Kohli quipped a Gujarati remark to praise the off-spinner.

Patel was interviewing with another local boy Hardik Pandya after the match. Passing by the scene, Virat Kohli chimed in with "Ae Bapu, tari bowling kamaal che" (Oh Bapu, your bowling is wonderful!) referring to Patel's nickname.

Here's the video, as uploaded by the BCCI:

Axar Patel has had a remarkable rise in his Test career. The left-arm orthodox bowler became only the 9th Indian to take a five-wicket haul on his debut. He followed it up with magnificent spells of 6-38 and 5-32 in Ahmedabad.

"If the wicket has something in it, Axar is very lethal" - Virat Kohli

Axar Patel

In two Test appearances, Patel now has 18 wickets at an unbelievable average of 9.44. Many experts have observed that he might be the perfect replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli also pointed out the same in the post-match presentation, calling the spinner "lethal" in favorable conditions.

"A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu(Ravindra Jadeja) got injured. But then this guy ( Axar Patel) comes in. Bowls it quicker and from a bigger height as well. I don't know what is it with Gujarat and producing so many left-arm spinners.

"You just cannot sweep this guy but you also can't keep defending as he would just keep bowling at you. If the wicket has something in it, Axar is very lethal," Virat Kohli said.

Ahmedabad is expected to present another rank-turner for the final Test of the series. It will be a traditional morning-start affair, which begins on March 4.