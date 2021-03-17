Virat Kohli slams India's body language while fielding in the 3rd T20I against England

Indian captain Virat Kohli criticised his team's body language while fielding during the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lost the match by eight wickets, conceding England a 2-1 lead.

Defending 157, Indian bowlers started well, with Yuzvendra Chahal dismissing Jason Roy in the fourth over. However, the fielding effort let the side down as the game kept slipping away from the Indians.

Virat Kohli, India's only saving grace in a poor batting show, expressed his disappointment with the fielding effort during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We lacked intensity in the second half. We tried to come back, but I don't think our body language was good in the second innings," said Virat Kohli, who top-scored for India with a 46-ball 77.

Toss is playing a crucial role: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli further lamented the toss playing a big role in determining the fate of all three matches. Teams have won the toss, elected to chase and ended up winning the game.

Despite acknowledging the toss-factor as crucial, Virat Kohli didn't want to take any credit away from the English bowlers.

"It is [toss is a factor], but if you lose the toss, embrace what has been asked from you. It was a bit difficult to bat against the new ball. England had extra pace and hit good areas. The key was partnerships. We had one little partnership [Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant]. Even Hardik [Pandya] in the first half was struggling, and it was not easy to hit through the line. It was important for me to bat deep. The case was to get set and try to get a decent total," he added.

Virat Kohli also admitted that the team is looking to give Hardik Pandya more responsibility with the ball. The team are also looking for more all-round options as they finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup that India will host later this year.

The fourth T20I between India and England will be held on Thursday.