"What the duck!"- Twitterati mocks Virat Kohli for yet another batting failure

Virat Kohli's lean patch of form continued as he was dismissed for a duck by Adil Rashid in the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

After playing out four dots, Virat Kohli tried to attack the very first ball he faced off Rashid, but he failed to clear mid-off and had to walk away without troubling the scorers.

This is the eighth time the Indian captain has been dismissed to leg-spinners in T20Is, a worrying stat that alludes to his struggles against wrist spinners in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old was understandably distraught as he walked back to the pavilion.

Twitterati troll Virat Kohli for his five-ball duck

Twitterati is livid with Virat Kohli's decision to leave Rohit Sharma from the playing XI and not handing a debut to the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

So his failure with the bat provided them more ammunition to have a go at the Indian captain. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

Virat Kohli will be resting too : Rohit Sharma https://t.co/8cswiRYiFg — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 12, 2021

Duck for Virat Kohli in 4th Test and 1st T20 against England. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2021

First time Virat Kohli got out for two consecutive Ducks in International Cricket. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 12, 2021

28th duck in Int'ls for Virat Kohli (Tests 12, ODIs 13, T20Is 3). 2nd consecutive duck in Int'ls & 3rd duck in last 5 Int'l inns. Kohli has not scored an Int'l century in his last 37 inns, last Int'l century was v Bangladesh in India on 23rd Nov 2019. Massively Overrated #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) March 12, 2021

kya mtlb itni practice ka out to tumhe 0 par hi hona hai😂😂 — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) March 11, 2021

@imVkohli you should consider focusing on your batting. You're a batting great, but as a fan, I'm very disappointed at how you've disappointed us fans throughout the test series and now in the first T20I. You as batsman are more valuable than as captain! #INDvENG — Chinmay R (@chinmay_ranade) March 12, 2021

virat kohli is out

what the duck did I even expect — dangerdangerhermionegranger (@mg173_) March 12, 2021

Feel bad for people who travelled 1000+ km to see Virat Kohli getting out on Duck ! — Tweet_puns™ (@tweet_puns) March 12, 2021

Virat kohli =choker

Ones a choker always a choker,

In his captaincy india will never win any trophy — ASHISH GUPTA (@ASHISHG90125827) March 12, 2021

Virat kohli is a shite captain. There! I said it. Need hitman to captain India for t20 world Cup. — Get Kat (@katiekatkatie) March 12, 2021

Choker Virat Kohli the new Shahid Afridi of world cricket 🦆



3rd duck in last 5 innings 😂



Afridi atleast can repay with his leg spin but Choker Kohli can't do anything other than behaving like maniac on field



Zeroes are new hundereds 🤣 #INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/DGfVb08NkC — Aayush Salman Trends ™ #Radhe (@ibeingaayushh) March 12, 2021

Virat Kohli getting out cheaply in the first match of any series. pic.twitter.com/FjPhgliqQW — Harsh #PantFC (@Harshh_One8) March 12, 2021

Virat Kohli's batting woes have been under the scanner for quite a while now. His last international century came in November 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test.

Although he has scored a few fifties since then, he hasn't really been on top of his game. That would be disconcerting for Team India, as the T20 World Cup is only seven months away.

Coming back to the first T20I in Ahmedabad, Team India lost their top three for 20 and have struggled to get going.

Virat Kohli's woeful form needs to end soon as he is arguably Team India's best batsman when on song. Only time will tell how long the 32-year-old will have to wait to get back to his best.