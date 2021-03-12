"What the duck!"- Twitterati mocks Virat Kohli for yet another batting failure

Virat Kohli's lean patch of form continued as he was dismissed for a duck by Adil Rashid in the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
After playing out four dots, Virat Kohli tried to attack the very first ball he faced off Rashid, but he failed to clear mid-off and had to walk away without troubling the scorers.
This is the eighth time the Indian captain has been dismissed to leg-spinners in T20Is, a worrying stat that alludes to his struggles against wrist spinners in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old was understandably distraught as he walked back to the pavilion.
Twitterati troll Virat Kohli for his five-ball duck
Twitterati is livid with Virat Kohli's decision to leave Rohit Sharma from the playing XI and not handing a debut to the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.
So his failure with the bat provided them more ammunition to have a go at the Indian captain. Here is what some of them said in this regard:
Virat Kohli's batting woes have been under the scanner for quite a while now. His last international century came in November 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test.
Although he has scored a few fifties since then, he hasn't really been on top of his game. That would be disconcerting for Team India, as the T20 World Cup is only seven months away.
Coming back to the first T20I in Ahmedabad, Team India lost their top three for 20 and have struggled to get going.
Virat Kohli's woeful form needs to end soon as he is arguably Team India's best batsman when on song. Only time will tell how long the 32-year-old will have to wait to get back to his best.