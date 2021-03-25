VVS Laxman backs Suryakumar Yadav & Ishan Kishan to make Team India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India legend VVS Laxman has named Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in his squad of 15 players for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The two Mumbai Indian stars have a combined international experience of 5 T20I games, but Laxman is confident the duo will play a vital role at the mega event in October.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav had an impactful outing in the T20I series against England. Although the duo are in the nascent stages of their international careers, VVS Laxman believes they have grabbed their limited chances with both hands.

"What we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalised on their opportunities. But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It’s a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup." said VVS Laxman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

In two T20Is, Ishan Kishan scored 60 runs, including a 56-run knock in the second T20I, for which he earned the Man of the Match award. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav's fearless approach stole the show in his two innings, as he scored 57 off 31 followed by 32 off 17 in the 4th and 5th T20I respectively.

Yuvraj Singh backs Suryakumar Yadav to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh (L) helped Team India to win its only T20 World Cup in 2007.

Another former Indian cricketer who has backed Suryakumar Yadav to feature in the T20 World Cup is Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw praised Yadav for rising to the occasion and making things look easy.

"Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he’s playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh after Yadav's 57 run knock in 4th T20I.

Following a shoulder injury to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav could be in line to make his ODI debut in the second game against England on Friday. Team India are currently 1-0 up in the 3-match series.

