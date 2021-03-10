"Not necessary to play the anchor role" - VVS Laxman explains a new gameplan for Virat Kohli ahead of the T20I series

Indian batting legend VVS Laxman has suggested a new gameplan for skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the T20I series against England. Laxman wants Kohli to play a fearless and expressive brand of cricket instead of looking to anchor the innings.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, VVS Laxman also said Virat Kohli could be 'very dangerous' when looking to take on the bowling attack. Laxman further argued that a quintessential supportive role is no longer necessary for Virat Kohli, considering the depth in the Indian lineup.

"I feel that Virat Kohli is a class batsman; he’s an outstanding batsman and with depth and quality in the Indian batting lineup, I think he should go and express himself. It’s not necessary for him to play the anchor role, because we know that he’s a stroke player," said Laxman.

“If he plays with positive intent, if he plays his high percentage shots, not only his strike rate will be high, but his consistency also will be there for everyone to see - he’s a match winner. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings, and then you have got Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, I think they have a lot of depth. So, Virat Kohli should go out and express himself and play with lot of freedom, and that’s when he’s very dangerous,” said VVS Laxman.

Virat Kohli is currently the top run-scorer in T20 internationals. The 32-year-old has collected 2928 runs from 84 games in the shortest format of the game, doing so at an outstanding average of 50.48. His strike-rate of 138.44 is also among the best in India, but, as Laxman mentioned, it could get better.

England's spin department is a little weak compared to their pacers: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman also analysed England's bowling resources for the series. Laxman commended the visitors' formidable pace-battery but admitted that their spin department is a bit thin on paper.

“I definitely think it’s a strong fast bowling unit as far as England are concerned because they have got a lot of variations; they’ve got pace in the form of Mark Wood and Archer. Good death-bowling options in the form of Jordan; Ben Stokes can be their all-rounder. But their spin department looks a little weak compared to their fast bowling department,” said VVS Laxman.

Advertisement

The first T20I of the 5-match series between India and England starts on Friday, March 12, in Ahmedabad.