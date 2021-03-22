VVS Laxman explains why he would pick Shreyas Iyer over Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels Shreyas Iyer would be a better pick than Suryakumar Yadav in the ODIs against England, given his experience and consistency.

Both Shreyas Iyer and Yadav excelled in the five-match T20I series against the visitors. While Shreyas Iyer scored 121 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 145.78, Yadav hammered 89 runs in two innings, striking at 185.41.

However, given the strength of India’s one-day batting lineup, Laxman opines that it would be difficult to fit in Yadav. In this regard, he said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected:

“I actually don’t know whether he will get to play in the playing XI, and that’s the depth in this Indian team. Whether you take Test, one-day or T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket. Yes, he’s in form, but I would definitely go with players who have shown that consistency in international cricket. So, for me, he won’t get into the playing XI in the first ODI.”

While Shreyas Iyer has been impressive in both T20Is and ODIs for India, Yadav’s daredevil entry into international cricket could force the team thinktank about his inclusion in the 50-over format.

VVS Laxman is also highly impressed by the way Shreyas Iyer has adapted to the no. 6 position in T20Is after India decided to alter their batting lineup. He said in this regard:

“I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at no. 6. He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go. Because we know that he is ideally suited for no. 4. He has done so well in both one-dayers and T20Is in that position; but for the first time I have seen him bat at no. 6, and he didn’t disappoint anyone.”

Cannot discount Shreyas Iyer’s performances in international cricket: VVS Laxman

Advertisement

Admitting that Yadav is someone who's got serious talent, VVS Laxman pointed out that changes should not be made based on one or two innings.

“With (his) experience, I feel Shreyas Iyer will be my pick ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Because we just can’t rely on one or two innings ,and we cannot really discount Shreyas Iyer’s performances in international cricket. Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has done really well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but Shreyas Iyer has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he's got at the highest level. So, I will always choose Shreyas Iyer to do that role,” VVS Laxman added.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will play for Lancashire in this year's Royal London Cup. Lancashire Cricket revealed that Shreyas Iyer will arrive at Old Trafford on July 15 and will stay with the team for almost a month.

Shreyas Iyer is set join Farokh Engineer Murali Kartik, Dinesh Mongia, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly in the list of Indian players to have turned out for Lancashire over the years.