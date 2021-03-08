"Rishabh Pant's addition will strengthen the finishers in the Indian team" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said that Rishabh Pant's addition will strengthen the Indian T20I team's finishing might.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has made a comeback to the Indian T20I squad on the back of his terrific performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Test series against England.

‘Yesterday‘s innings is probably the best counter-attacking innings I’ve seen in India, by an Indian batsmen’.

Ravi Shastri speaking about Rishabh Pant’s incredible innings. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WNrWasZfXu — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 6, 2021

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, VVS Laxman pointed out that Rishabh Pant's inclusion will bolster the finishing abilities of the Indian team.

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that Team India has been relying a lot on Hardik Pandya to perform that role with Ravindra Jadeja playing a few quickfire knocks as well.

"It is going to be a big series for him and his addition will strengthen the finishers in the Indian team. Over the last 1-1.5 years, we are overly dependent on only Hardik Pandya. Jadeja comes at No.7 but he plays cameos but if there is one batsman in that Indian batting lineup who from the first ball can play those big shots, it is Hardik Pandya," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old observed the form and maturity Rishabh Pant has shown in Test cricket recently will stand him in good stead.

"Rishabh Pant, with the kind of form and maturity with which he has batted in the Test matches, I think he will be a match-winner. We have seen him play under pressure for the Delhi Capitals and win matches," added Laxman.

"I hope they don't judge Rishabh Pant by one or two innings" - VVS Laxman

Rishabh Pant last played a T20I more than a year ago

VVS Laxman added Rishabh Pant being a southpaw will lend a different dimension to the Indian batting lineup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator hopes the 23-year-old is not judged by one or two performances and is given a longer run to showcase his match-winning abilities.

"We know as a left-hand batsman he gives that option where the opposition captain can feel the heat once he gets going. I think he is a great addition. I just hope that they don't judge him by one or two innings because if you are keeping in mind the World Cup, give him a long rope and once he has that security we know that he can win matches just by himself," concluded Laxman.

Rishabh Pant has represented India in 28 T20Is to date. He has not covered himself with glory in these encounters, with his 410 runs coming at a below-par average of 20.50 and a none too impressive strike rate of 121.66.

Pant will hope to draw confidence from his exploits in the longest format of the game and continue in the same vein in the shortest version as well.

So many outstanding performances but Rishabh Pant - what a difference 6 months can make. A poor IPL, questions over his commitment & criticism of his keeping in Aus but has shown everyone what is achievable with hard work. An incredible rise again and hugely inspiring #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 6, 2021