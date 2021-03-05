"Cheteshwar Pujara did not have confidence in his defence against Jack Leach" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said that Cheteshwar Pujara lacked confidence in his defensive game against Jack Leach.

Pujara was caught plumb in front of the wickets by Leach during India's first innings of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test. This is the fourth time in the series the India No. 3 has been dismissed by the England left-arm spinner.

For the fourth time this series, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Jack Leach!



The spinner has trapped the India batsman in front for 17.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/czlsPXL0qI — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

While talking about Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal during a discussion on Star Sports, Laxman observed the right-hander is trying to avoid getting a nick to away-going deliveries. Pujara got out to Leach in that very fashion in the second innings of the first Test in Chennai.

"The way Cheteshwar Pujara got out in the first Test in Chennai, after that I feel that he has in mind that he should not get the outside edge when Jack Leach is bowling. He was using his feet also because he did not have confidence in his defence," said the former Indian batsman.

The 46-year-old expressed concern over Cheteshwar Pujara being unable to tackle a relatively inexperienced Leach.

"He took a huge stride because he was trying to save the outside edge but when you take such a big stride, the bat is always behind the pad and you become an LBW canditate. It is a matter of concern why Pujara, who is an excellent player of spin bowling, is finding it difficult to face an inexperienced bowler like Jack Leach," added Laxman.

Unlike Lyon, Leach has not allowed Pujara to come down the pitch & defend him too much. All Pujara’s dismissal this series against Leach have been when he has been forced to defend from the crease. #INDvsENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2021

"It will be good for Cheteshwar Pujara if he plays with an aggressive intent" - VVS Laxman

Cheteshwar Pujara generally does not employ the aerial route against the spinners

VVS Laxman wants Cheteshwar Pujara to be on the lookout for runs and not have a defensive frame of mind.

"I feel it will be good for him if he plays with an aggressive intent. He can step out and play the drive towards mid-on and mid-off and rotate singles because if he keeps on defending, then any bowler will keep bowling in the same area and Jack Leach is in amazing form," said Laxman.

Harbhajan Singh reckons Cheteshwar Pujara should play the odd aerial shot to put pressure back on the bowler.

"I feel you should play one or two shots over mid-off as well so that the mid-off fielder goes back. After that the straight single gets available and the bowler thinks that he should not be giving a single. So Pujara can probably add that to his game going forward," said Singh.

Cheteshwar Pujara has an exceptional Test record in the spinner-friendly home conditions with 3604 runs at an average of 56.31.

However, he has struggled a little against quality spin in the recent past. In the twelve Tests Pujara has played at home since the start of 2018, he has scored 518 runs at an average of just 34.53 and has failed to breach the three-figure mark.