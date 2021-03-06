Rishabh Pant is the biggest positive for Team India: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has named Rishabh Pant as the biggest positive for Team India from the last couple of Test series they have played.

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman scored 270 runs in the recently concluded Test series against England, second only to Rohit Sharma from the Indian side. These runs included a match-defining 101 in the final Test in Ahmedabad.

For one of the best counter-attacking centuries you will see of late 🔝 and being a live wire ⚡⚡behind the stumps - Rishabh Pant is the Player of the Match 😎 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/gEPvHHxouP — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

While reviewing the series on Star Sports, VVS Laxman picked Rishabh Pant as the biggest gain for the Indian team both as a batsman and as a keeper.

"The Indian team has got quite a few positives from the last two series. But I feel Rishabh Pant is the biggest positive, not only as a batsman but also as a keeper, the way he has kept on improving," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Rishabh Pant for delivering the goods on multiple occasions when the Indian team was in a spot of bother.

"If you can play shots like that against the great Jimmy Anderson, what a future he is going to have. The Indian team was under pressure in Sydney, Brisbane and also in this match when they were 150/6. In that situation, playing your natural game with fearless shots and playing a match-winning knock is not easy for a young player," added Laxman.

🗣️🗣️ "Rishabh's yesterday's innings is probably the best counter-attacking innings I've seen in India by an Indian batsman." #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc on how @RishabhPant17 has evolved as a player over the past few months. @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ely3Q5sxUF — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

"The last two years have been very difficult for Rishabh Pant" - VVS Laxman

Rishabh Pant was out of favour in all three formats of the game

VVS Laxman also highlighted that Rishabh Pant has endured a tough couple of years and was not in the scheme of things in all three formats of the game.

"Everyone also needs to remember that the last two years have been very difficult for him but he showed the positivity and improved his game by putting in the hard work and because of that, the results are being seen," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old credited Rishabh Pant's near and dear ones and well-wishers, apart from his own hard work, for helping him turn things around.

"I am sure there has been a significant contribution from his coaches, family members and supporters which has helped in this turnaround," signed off Laxman.

Apart from his batting, Rishabh Pant has also stood out with his glovework behind the wickets in the series against England. The 23-year-old will hope to carry the same momentum into the upcoming T20I series against the visitors and cement his place in the Indian limited-overs sides as well.